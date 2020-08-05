Left Menu
Development News Edition

Square's quarterly revenue surges as lockdown stokes online shopping shift

The app charges fees to businesses when users choose to instantly deposit money from the app into their bank accounts, rather than wait several days. Square, founded and led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, was initially expected to report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 08:25 IST
Square's quarterly revenue surges as lockdown stokes online shopping shift

Payments processor Square Inc reported on Tuesday a 64% jump in second-quarter revenue as consumers increased online buying and used its peer-to-peer Cash App platform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Square's Cash App saw a 167% spike in transactions in the second quarter ended June 30 as the coronavirus-triggered lockdown forced more Americans to shop online, while people also signed up to receive government aid. The Cash App, which directly competes with PayPal Holdings Inc's Venmo app, allows users to send money to each other for free. The app charges fees to businesses when users choose to instantly deposit money from the app into their bank accounts, rather than wait several days.

Square, founded and led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, was initially expected to report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. The company said it released the figures due to "early external access of the company's quarterly financials".

The payments processor posted a loss of $11.5 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $6.7 million, or 2 cents per share last year. Its subscription and services-based revenue, which includes earnings from Square's software offerings, rose 38% to $346 million.

Total net revenue rose to $1.92 billion from $1.17 billion last year.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 protocols in place as Ayodhya gets ready for grand Ram Temple ceremony

The Saryu Ghat was seen decorated ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanitisation work was also done at the Hanuman Garhi temple in the morning ahead of...

Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the citys port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in...

Lebanon: UN ‘actively assisting’ in response to huge explosions at Beirut port

A statement from a UN spokesperson said Secretary-General Antnio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in the capital...

U.S. health chief to visit Taiwan, likely angering China

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in coming days, his office said on Tuesday, making the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades in a move likely to anger China, which claims the island a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020