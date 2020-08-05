Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godrej Properties posts Rs 20.23 cr net loss in Apr-Jun quarter

During the last fiscal year, net profit stood at Rs 267.21 crore on a total income of Rs 2,914.59 crore. Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej group..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:03 IST
Godrej Properties posts Rs 20.23 cr net loss in Apr-Jun quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore for the quarter ended June. Its net profit stood at nearly Rs 90 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also declined to Rs 195.66 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal, from Rs 713.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. During the last fiscal year, net profit stood at Rs 267.21 crore on a total income of Rs 2,914.59 crore.

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej group..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Day after return, Marlins to play 2 vs. O's

After the long wait without baseball, the Miami Marlins will be getting a heavy dose of it on Wednesday. Miamis pitching was well rested and brilliant on Tuesday night at Orioles Park at Camden Yards -- the Marlins first game since July 26 ...

Doctors in Japan caution against domestic travel amid COVID-19 resurgence

Japanese holidaymakers should refrain from domestic travel and regional governments should act independently to contain a resurgence of coronavirus infections, the countrys top doctors association said on Wednesday. Japan Medical Associatio...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1 pm NATION DEL27 AYODHYA-PM-BHOOMI PUJAN PM performs bhoomi pujan for Ram temple in Ayodhya Ayodhya Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the bhoomi pujan of a Supreme Court-mandat...

Australian state reports record virus increase

Australias hot spot Victoria state announced a new record 725 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday, while businesses in Melbourne city prepared to draw down their shutters as new pandemic restrictions are enforced. The new 24-hour reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020