Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cadila Healthcare Jun qtr net profit up 50 pc at Rs 454 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 303.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,639.9 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 3,496.3 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:24 IST
Cadila Healthcare Jun qtr net profit up 50 pc at Rs 454 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 49.53 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 454 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharmaceuticals segment. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 303.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,639.9 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 3,496.3 crore for the same period year ago, it added. The pharmaceuticals sales of the company rose to Rs 3,102.5 crore for the quarter ended June this year, as against Rs 2,876 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"The company's India business which comprises human formulations, consumer wellness and animal health business posted sales of Rs 1,486 crore during the quarter," the regulatory filing said. After a quiet start to the quarter, businesses across India have shown gradual improvement on a month-on-month basis during the quarter, it added. "The company's business in the US posted sales of Rs 1,623 crore, up by 19 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The company received 12 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals (including 4 tentative approvals), during the quarter," the filing said. The company's rest of the world business grew by 8 per cent during the quarter on a year-on-year basis to Rs 238 crore, it added. Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 394.75 per scrip on BSE, down 2.01 per cent from its previous close.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-As good as gold? Precious metal shines again

Gold jumped to a record high on Wednesday, pushing further past the 2,000 mark in the face of a weak dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of more stimulus measures for the pandemic-ravaged global economy. European stocks op...

Hong Kong stocks end higher on global stimulus, recovery hopes

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asia and mainland China, on hopes for more economic stimulus from global policymakers and a gradual recovery in the Chinese economy. The Hang Seng index closed up 0.6 at 25,102.5...

BDR Pharma launches Favipiravir at Rs 63 per tablet in India

Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched its antiviral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India at a price of Rs 63 per tablet. The company has also come up with a patient assistance p...

FACTBOX-What Africa, approaching a million cases, is doing to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization has warned the coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm strained public health systems in Africa. On Wednesday, the continent was approaching a million infections and around 21,000 deaths, according to a Reuters ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020