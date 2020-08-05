Capital India Finance appoints ex-NABARD chief Harsh Bhanwala as executive chairman

Financial services platform Capital India Finance Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of former head of NABARD, Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, as Executive Chairman. Prior to joining Capital India, Bhanwala was chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for over six years and demitted the office on May 26, 2020.

Capital India Finance, promoter SK Narvar said Bhanwala's long experience will add greater value to the Capital India Group. Capital India Finance Limited (CIFL) is an integrated financial services platform and provides customised financial solutions to Indian Corporates for their growth and working capital requirements among others.

Speaking on the appointment, Bhanwala said "in these challenging times when the whole world is fighting COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for companies in financial sector to stay relevant and keep introducing innovative strategies to create large customer base and achieve company's growth." Bhanwala holds a Post-Graduate degree in management from IIM, Ahmedabad..