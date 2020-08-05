Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commission slaps Cambridge Food Jozini in KZN for hiking meal price

Following a complaint, the investigation revealed that before the declaration of the national state of disaster, Cambridge Food Jozini was selling the 25kg top white maize meal at far lower prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:45 IST
Commission slaps Cambridge Food Jozini in KZN for hiking meal price
Cambridge Food Jozini has since agreed to reduce its gross profit margin on the 25kg top white maize meal for the duration of a national state of disaster.   Image Credit: Pixabay

The Competition Commission has slapped Cambridge Food Jozini, in KwaZulu-Natal, with a fine for hiking the price of 25kg maize meal during a lockdown.

Following a complaint, the investigation revealed that before the declaration of the national state of disaster, Cambridge Food Jozini was selling the 25kg top white maize meal at far lower prices.

However, in April, the retailer increased it from R129.99 to R159.99 without a corresponding increase in costs, which contravenes the Competition Act, read together with Regulation 4 of the Consumer Protection Regulations, the Commission found.

"The Competition Commission welcomes the decision of the Competition Tribunal on 28 July 2020 that confirms as order the consent agreement between the Commission and a KZN based company Cambridge Food Jozini, a division of Cambridge Food (Pty) Ltd, and a subsidiary of Massmart Holdings Limited," the Commission said.

Cambridge Food Jozini has since agreed to reduce its gross profit margin on the 25kg top white maize meal for the duration of a national state of disaster.

In addition, the food retailer will also donate essential goods to Siyaphambili Qondile Home Based Care Project 1 to the value of R24 947.

According to the Commission, it has referred and settled 30 COVID-19 related cases to the total value of R15 380 849.58 of which R5 573 380.88 has been donated to the Solidarity Fund.

"There have also been donations of essential goods to affected communities to the total value of R 551 886.70."

Meanwhile, the Commission urges firms to comply with the Competition Act during the state of national disaster and desist from exploiting consumers.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now One death every 15 secondsLatin America surpassed Europe on Tuesday to become the region with the highest novel coronavirus death toll, according to a Reuters tally. The region has...

Wait of centuries is over, India PM says, as Hindu temple construction begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the construction of a Hindu temple on a site that has been contested by Muslims for decades in a dispute that has sparked some of Indias most bloody communal violence.The Supreme Court rule...

Udupi missing votary of Ram Janmabhoomi movement

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on Wednesday, the temple town of Udupi in southern Karnataka is missing its most beloved seer, Swami Vishwesha Teertha of Pejawar mutt, who was in the foref...

Lord Ram revered in many countries like Indonesia, temple will inspire humanity: PM Modi

Lord Ram is revered in several countries, including Indonesia which has the largest Muslim population, and the temple here will serve as an inspiration for the entire humanity till eternity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020