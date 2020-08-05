8-yr-old boy dies of COVID-19 in Andamans; 98 new cases reported

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported the first death of a child due to COVID-19 as an eight-year-old boy succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, a health official said. The boy, who was a resident of Junglighat area of Port Blair, was suffering from diabetes. He died of COVID-19 at the G B Pant Hospital here, the official said, adding the fresh fatality has pushed the coronavirus death toll in the islands to 12.

Ninety-eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the Union Territorys caseload to 928, he said. Three of the new patients have travel history, while 95 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said, adding the number of active cases in the archipelago now stands at 639.

Fourteen more people have been cured of COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 277 in the Union Territory, he said. The administration had till Tuesday sent 25,034 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 24,313 reports were received and 721 were awaited, the official added.