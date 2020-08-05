Left Menu
Development News Edition

Triveni Turbine net profit slips 11 pc to Rs 27.25 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Triveni Turbine on Wednesday reported over 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.25 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:40 IST
Triveni Turbine net profit slips 11 pc to Rs 27.25 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Triveni Turbine on Wednesday reported over 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.25 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the quarter declined to Rs 169.85 crore, from Rs 216.72 crore in the same period last year. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 121.78 crore in 2019-20. Total income stood at Rs 832.45 crore in the fiscal.

The company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the Group) primarily operate in a single reportable segment – Power Generating Equipment and Solutions. "The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown have also impacted business operations of the Group," the company said.

Based on its review and current indicators of future economic conditions, the group expects to recover the carrying value of the assets and does not anticipate any impairment to these financial and non-financial assets, it added.  Total consolidated outstanding order book stood at Rs 678 crore as on June 30, 2020, 3 per cent lower when compared to the beginning of the year. The company achieved a total order booking of Rs 144 crore (in the June quarter), as against Rs 215 crore during Q1 FY20. "The decline in order booking was result of lower international order booking where the impact of Pandemic was severe in Q1 FY 21.

"However, the positive factor is that even during this period, the enquiry flow was steady and the team could be in touch with all customers - both domestically and internationally through various digital platforms adopted by the company," Triveni Turbine Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Dhruv M Sawhney said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.19 pc; case fatality drops to 2.09 pc: Govt

A total of 51,706 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in India in a span of 24 hours, the highest in a day, pushing the recovery rate to&#160;67.19 per cent on Wednesday while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 per cent,...

Japan's climate change efforts hindered by biased business lobby -study

Japans powerful business lobby Keidanren is dominated by energy-intensive sectors that represent less than 10 of the economy, resulting in national policies that favour coal and hindering attempts to combat climate change, a new study said....

Wait of centuries is over, India PM says, as Hindu temple construction begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the construction of a Hindu temple on a site that has been contested by Muslims for decades in a dispute that has sparked some of Indias most bloody communal violence.The Supreme Court rule...

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Three South African provinces considered coronavirus hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too early to say whether the countrys peak has passed, the health minister said on Wednesday. South Africa has the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020