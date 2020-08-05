Triveni Turbine net profit slips 11 pc to Rs 27.25 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Triveni Turbine on Wednesday reported over 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.25 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the quarter declined to Rs 169.85 crore, from Rs 216.72 crore in the same period last year. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 121.78 crore in 2019-20. Total income stood at Rs 832.45 crore in the fiscal.

The company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the Group) primarily operate in a single reportable segment – Power Generating Equipment and Solutions. "The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown have also impacted business operations of the Group," the company said.

Based on its review and current indicators of future economic conditions, the group expects to recover the carrying value of the assets and does not anticipate any impairment to these financial and non-financial assets, it added. Total consolidated outstanding order book stood at Rs 678 crore as on June 30, 2020, 3 per cent lower when compared to the beginning of the year. The company achieved a total order booking of Rs 144 crore (in the June quarter), as against Rs 215 crore during Q1 FY20. "The decline in order booking was result of lower international order booking where the impact of Pandemic was severe in Q1 FY 21.

"However, the positive factor is that even during this period, the enquiry flow was steady and the team could be in touch with all customers - both domestically and internationally through various digital platforms adopted by the company," Triveni Turbine Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Dhruv M Sawhney said..