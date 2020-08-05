Left Menu
Uber to hire 140 engineers in India for expanding tech, product teams

Ride-hailing company Uber on Wednesday said it is hiring 140 engineers for its tech teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to build products in various areas such as rider and driver growth, delivery and customer service.

05-08-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Ride-hailing company Uber on Wednesday said it is hiring 140 engineers for its tech teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to build products in various areas such as rider and driver growth, delivery and customer service. The US-based company, which competes with Ola and others in the Indian market, has over 600 people in its Hyderabad and Bengaluru teams. In May, Uber had announced laying off about 600 employees in India - about a quarter of its staff in the country - as business had taken a major hit amid COVID-19 pandemic. The move had impacted driver and rider support operations, and other functions of its India operations.

"Uber is recruiting 140 more engineers for its tech teams in Bangalore and Hyderabad to build cutting-edge products in areas such as rider and driver growth, delivery, marketplace, customer service, digital payments, risk and compliance, safety, and finance technology," a statement said. These expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in thousands of cities across the globe, it added.

Uber has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, including Uber infrastructure, marketplace, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms, it said. Uber had recently hired Jayaram Valliyur as senior director to lead its global finance technology team, spread across multiple geographies. Prior to Uber, Valliyur worked for Amazon for 14 years, where he was responsible for bootstrapping and scaling its India development centre. He also led teams in charge of transportation, new seller registration and identity verification, the statement said.

"We're leveraging India's outstanding product and engineering talent to fuel our next wave of products and services. We're looking to hire engineers who're deeply technical and passionate about solving complex problems in the mobility and delivery space. We welcome the country's top talent and will provide them a very enriching experience," Valliyur said. Uber's tech teams have been working on a number of products, including building mask recognition capabilities to ensure that driver partners wear masks for their own safety as well as that of riders.

