Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sequoia Capital beefs up India team; creates new public policy role

The firm, which had recently announced an investment of USD 1.35 billion to fund startups in India and South East Asia, has roped in former Salesforce executive Shweta Rajpal Kohli to head the newly-created role of public policy head. It has also appointed Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav as Chief Marketing Officer and Ajey Gore as Operating Partner, Technology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:15 IST
Sequoia Capital beefs up India team; creates new public policy role

Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has made three key appointments to its India team, roping in a new Chief Marketing Officer, Operating Partner and creating a post of public policy head. The firm, which had recently announced an investment of USD 1.35 billion to fund startups in India and South East Asia, has roped in former Salesforce executive Shweta Rajpal Kohli to head the newly-created role of public policy head.

It has also appointed Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav as Chief Marketing Officer and Ajey Gore as Operating Partner, Technology. Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav joins Sequoia as Chief Marketing Officer from Star India. Based in Bengaluru, she will also work closely with portfolio CMOs to help them launch and grow brands in addition to her role as CMO for Sequoia Capital India.

Ajey Gore, who served most recently as the Group CTO of Gojek, is joining the company as Operating Partner, Technology, and will be based in Singapore. Explaining the need for creating new public policy role, Sequoia Capital Managing Director Shailendra Singh said: "Technology has become so mainstream and its impact on society so significant that regulators across the world have stepped up their dialogue and collaboration with tech startups to create an enabling environment".

He noted that the Indian government has been particularly progressive with both pioneering innovations like Aadhar and UPI, as well as proactive encouragement and enablement for startups through Startup India's initiatives and institutions like NITI Aayog. Kohli "will work with industry bodies and associations, and will facilitate dialogue and collaboration between our startups and governments in India and SEA to enable progressive policy frameworks to strengthen our startup ecosystem," he said in a blogpost.

Singh added that Kohli will also advise Sequoia's portfolio companies on public policy and regulatory topics. A former journalist, Kohli previously served as the Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for India and South Asia at Salesforce. She has also worked as the Head of Public Policy for Uber for India and South Asia.

"I am thrilled to join Sequoia Capital India to lead the public policy function to help drive the policy agenda for the startup ecosystem and venture capital industry. The timing couldn't be better - with Sequoia's renewed funding commitment, and the government's resolve to making startups in India successful," Kohli said in a statement..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam says contagion 'under control' in virus epicentre but spread elsewhere

A new coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam spread to two more provinces on Wednesday, the countrys health minister said, as the COVID-19 task force declared the contagion under control in the central city where the outbreak began. Aggressive con...

Cricket-Pakistan captain Ali fails as England strike

Captain Azhar Ali was out for a duck as Pakistan limped to 53 for two under floodlights and heavy skies at lunch on day one of the first test against England on Wednesday.Ali was trapped leg before wicket by seamer Chris Woakes, a poor star...

Trump campaign sues Nevada over mail-in ballots, asserting 'inevitable' fraud

President Donald Trumps reelection campaign and the national Republican Party have sued Nevada to block a new law that will send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter ahead of Novembers election.The lawsuit, filed in federal court, cla...

Foundation stone laying of Ram temple a happy moment for every Indian: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday described the laying of foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a happy and historic moment for every Indian. He also said that with the laying of the foundation stone, the dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020