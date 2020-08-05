Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Gas net profit drops 42 pc in Q1

We have resumed project and operational activities in phased manner which were ceased in March on account of lockdown, to meet our commitments towards the development of city gas distribution in the new geographical areas (GAs) and contribute towards the nation-building and providing clean energy for all," he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:25 IST
Adani Gas net profit drops 42 pc in Q1
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Adani Gas Ltd, the city gas utility of Adani Group, on Wednesday reported a 42 per cent drop in June quarter net profit as sales volumes got impacted because of the coronavirus lockdown. Net profit of Rs 46 crore in April-June compared with Rs 79 crore net profit a year back, the company said in a statement.

"With continued lockdown of 69 days in Q1 FY21 the company witnessed volume impact of 53 per cent as compared to Q1 FY20," it said. Gas sales volumes dropped to 64 million standard cubic meters in the first quarter of fiscal year beginning April 2020, from 137 mmscm in the same period a year back.

CNG sales fell 66 per cent to 24 mmscm while sale of piped natural gas to household kitchens was down 40 per cent at 40 mmscm. "There was a progressive rebound in volumes as compared to the pre-COVID situation and exit volume as on June 30, 2020, had already reached 1.25 million standard cubic meters per day as compared to 1.60 mmscmd for the month of March 2020," the statement said.

The operational performance of the business continues to be recovering in a phased manner towards the pre-COVID level, it said. Revenue fell 57 per cent to Rs 207 crore while EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was down 41 per cent at Rs 86 crore.

Volume in June was at 0.71 mmscmd compared to 0.35 mmscmd in April. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "Adani Gas Ltd has delivered a good performance even amidst the global pandemic. Commitment to sustainability is the cornerstone of the growth which AGL is set to chart." "Our strategy is designed to deliver growth with goodness while contributing to the larger objective of nation-building. In line with the Government's policy we are committed to contributing to the nation's vision of providing a safer, cleaner and greener energy," he added. The firm maintained an uninterrupted gas supply (24X7) even during complete lockdown for two-thirds of the quarter and partial resumption during the balance period of the quarter with adoption to the rapidly changing environment.

Adani Gas said piped natural gas home connections increased to 4.38 lakh (979 new connections in Q1 FY21). Commercial and industrial connections increased to 4,448. Suresh Manglani, CEO of Adani Gas said, "We are watchful of the ongoing pandemic situation for COVID-19. As a responsible natural gas service provider, Adani Gas Ltd has ensured continuous supply of CNG and PNG, uninterrupted and prompt customer care service during these tough times." The company, he said, has delivered a sustainable performance in Q1 FY21 despite the impact of COVID-19 on business.

"The company is continuously and closely monitoring the developments and is actively working to moderate the impact of this unprecedented situation. We have resumed project and operational activities in phased manner which were ceased in March on account of lockdown, to meet our commitments towards the development of city gas distribution in the new geographical areas (GAs) and contribute towards the nation-building and providing clean energy for all," he added. Adani Gas retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Utter Pradesh.

Its operations are spread over 19 geographical areas..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ajay Tyagi gets 18 months' extension as SEBI chairman

Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

SAIL shares jump over 6 pc after sales data

Shares of SAIL jumped over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company said its total sales grew by about 50 per cent during July 2020. The stock closed 6.37 per cent higher at Rs 36.75 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.24 per cent to R...

Private schools can collect tuition fees, says Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court has quashed a government order which prohibited private schools from collecting tuition fees until they reopened, saying such a fiat will force smaller schools to shut down. In a decision on July 31, uploaded on its w...

Ayodhya relives 'Ramayan' days; People throng shops with TV sets to watch Ram Mandir 'bhoomi poojan'

From blowing of conch shells and ringing of bells to ceaseless chants of Jai Shri Ram and Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai, streets of this temple town got immersed in a religious fervour on Wednesday as the foundation laying ceremony for a Ram Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020