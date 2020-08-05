World's First Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with High Pressure Floor Mopping and Self-Cleaning Technology from Milagrow

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Milagrow, India's No.1 service robots' brand, has announced the launch of three new robots - Milagrow iMap Max, Milagrow iMap 10.0 and Milagrow Seagull. All of them use the proprietary Milagrow software 'RT2R' - Real time terrain recognition technology. They can be used for both commercial and domestic purposes. The robots have been launched after 3 years of research and development effort keeping in mind the space management patterns of the Indian conditions. The robots will be launched during Amazon Prime Day on 6-7th August. Milagrow iMap Max - World's 1st-floor wet mopping and vacuuming robot which can self-clean its mops with a pressure of 40N. This fully independent, self-cleaning robotic vacuum cleaner has a patented wet mopping mechanism which comes down and puts pressure of 10 N on the floor by two hydraulic shafts, based on an AI algorithm. This extra pressure on the floor cleans the most stubborn dirt and stains from the floor like those of coffee and sauce, etc. After mopping a certain area, iMAP Max returns to base for self-cleaning. Before cleaning the fabric, the wash base sprinkles clean water on the dirty mop. Then the scraper, driven by a high-power motor, applies a pressure of 40 N on the dirty mop to scrape it clean before allowing it to go back again for vacuuming and wet mopping.

The robot will go back and start cleaning from where it came back as the cleaning map is memorized. The settings on the app can be changed to enlarge or reduce the area before the robot goes back again for self-washing. iMAP Max also features a patented Snail Touch Side brush, which can clean the difficult spaces like corners. The robot has a reusable 1-litre dust bag and users can attach optional disposable bags. Milagrow iMAP Max leverages the same AI technology which is used in unmanned vehicles. It uses a LIDAR sensor with Milagrow patented real-time terrain recognition technology for faster mapping and real-time path planning. With a 5200 mAh battery and a robust 2200 pa powerful suction to pick even small stones or beans, iMAP Max has been developed with extensive research of over three years. The robot is backed with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and a 5-year warranty on the Japanese suction motor. The price of Milagrow iMAP Max including the water tank is Rs. 99,990/- Milagrow iMap 10.0 - Fully Independent Self Navigating Robot with Electronic Water Tank and 3-hour battery life and most powerful suction of 2700 pa. The highly specified iMap 10.0 comes with iMap LIDAR, which is highly specified and can form real-time maps by scanning up to 16m, 2160/second with an accuracy of up to 8mm. Featuring as many as 18 sensors, the robot can plan its path fast and display cleaned and left out areas in real-time on the user's mobile screen. It has an octa-core CPU to facilitate faster response time. iMap 10.0's Electronic Water Tank has been modified to take Sodium Hypochlorite 1 per cent solution to kill COVID-19 spores on floor, as recommended by ICMR. It also has a Super Silent Japanese Brushless Suction motor with 4 suction levels from 800 to 2700 pa and an antibacterial microfiber cloth. Milagrow iMap 10.0 features a triple air filter system with HEPA12 and can remove 99.5 per cent of PM up to 0.1 microns (COVID spores can be up to 0.16 microns) and 99.97 per cent of PM up to 0.3 microns. Equipped with a 5200 mAh battery, the robot further comes with full self-diagnosis and troubleshooting display function as it works, in real-time. It comes with a 5-year suction motor warranty and a 2-year comprehensive warranty. The price for iMap 10.0 is Rs. 89,990/- Milagrow Seagull - The Gyro Mapping Floor Cleaning Robot with a height of just of 7.2 cm. Milagrow Seagull uses the 'Gyro Mapping' technology to determine orientation. Milagrow Seagull will display the real-time progress and map while cleaning on the user's device. The robot plans the path in real-time in each area to reduce the time taken. With its anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, and anti-viral (0.5 microns) properties, Milagrow Seagull helps minimize the spread of infections in hospitals and similar environments. These microfibers can attach themselves to even the smallest, most microscopic dirt particles - ones that normal cloth fibers crudely brush past. The robot can facilitate slight wet cleaning. It has a NIDEC Brushless motor, which has 1500 pa suction power, maximizing the cleaning power. Seagull comes with a 5-year suction motor warranty and a 2-year comprehensive warranty. The price of Seagull is Rs. 20,000/- Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Karwal, Founder Chairman of Milagrow Robots, said, "These 3 'White Robo-Knights' are especially launched keeping in mind the emerging situation in homes, offices, hospitals, hotels etc due to the pandemic. The need of hygiene and disinfection is greater than ever before. The real time terrain recognition technology combined with pressure mopping of floor and then self-cleaning of mops is a world first and we are sure that the Indian market would benefit tremendously from the same. We are targeting sales of more than INR 10 million by premiering these robots during Amazon Prime Day on 6th and 7th of Aug."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)