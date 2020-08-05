Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Disney boost, healthcare earnings

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:05 IST
U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as Disney's surprise quarterly profit and a slate of upbeat results from healthcare companies lifted sentiment ahead of service sector data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.31 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 26,924.78.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.75 points, or 0.42%, at 3,320.26. The Nasdaq Composite gained 26.71 points, or 0.24%, to 10,967.87 at the opening bell.

