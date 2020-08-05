Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC sets floor price at Rs 1,838.94 a share for QIP issue

On July 30, the board of directors of HDFC had approved raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares and secured redeemable non-convertible debentures simultaneously with warrants aggregating up to a cumulative amount of Rs 14,000 crore on a QIP basis. The committee of directors of the Corporation at its meeting held on August 5, 2020, approved and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:58 IST
HDFC sets floor price at Rs 1,838.94 a share for QIP issue

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has set the floor price at Rs 1,838.94 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue that opened on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing. On July 30, the board of directors of HDFC had approved raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares and secured redeemable non-convertible debentures simultaneously with warrants aggregating up to a cumulative amount of Rs 14,000 crore on a QIP basis.

The committee of directors of the Corporation at its meeting held on August 5, 2020, approved and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, HDFC said in a regulatory filing. The committee, it said, has approved and taken on record the floor price in respect of the issue, at Rs 1,838.94 per equity share. The Corporation may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent of the said floor price, it added.

The country's largest mortgage lender said that the committee of directors will meet on Monday, August 10, 2020, to, among other things, consider and determine the issue price of the securities to be issued by way of issue to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). "The issue would comprise for an amount aggregating up to Rs 14,000 crore by way of issue of equity shares and warrants and up to Rs 9,000 crore by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures," it said.

HDFC Ltd scrip closed at Rs 1,776.90 apiece on BSE, down 0.13 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Krishna river board addresses water needs of AP, Telangana

Amaravati, Aug 5 PTI The Krishna River Management Board KRMB on Wednesday allocated 7.746 tmcft of water to Telangana and 17 tmcft to Andhra Pradesh from Srisailam reservoir on river Krishna to meet the drinking water and irrigation needs o...

Gone with the wind: Toppled cranes, damaged stadium & signage

From toppling high capacity cranes at JNPT to damaging the signage atop the iconic Bombay Stock Exchange BSE building and causing destruction at Navi Mumbais D Y Patil Stadium, heavy rains accompanied with high- speed winds wreaked havoc on...

Biden on cognitive test: 'Why the hell would I take a test?'

Joe Biden is pushing back at Republican assertions that he should take a cognitive test to disprove President Donald Trumps claim that the Democrat isnt fit for the Oval Office. Biden grew testy when CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett ask...

Pilgrimages are most powerful motivator for travel: Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel

Pilgrimages have been the most powerful motivator for travel since time immemorial, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday, hours after the bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, indicating that his ministry was geared to turn the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020