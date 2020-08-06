Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. proposes fine of $1.25 mln on Boeing for pressuring workers at airplane plant

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said it was proposing to fine Boeing Co $1.25 million after the agency alleged Boeing managers at its South Carolina plant exerted undue pressure on workers who handle safety oversight work on behalf of the agency.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 04:00 IST
U.S. proposes fine of $1.25 mln on Boeing for pressuring workers at airplane plant

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said it was proposing to fine Boeing Co $1.25 million after the agency alleged Boeing managers at its South Carolina plant exerted undue pressure on workers who handle safety oversight work on behalf of the agency. The FAA said Boeing managers pressured workers to perform inspections on an aircraft that was not eligible for inspection because of various issues; harassed people to make them perform inspections more quickly; threatened to replace workers; and retaliated against a unit manger for filing an undue pressure report by declining to interview the "highly qualified manager” for a promotional position.

The long-standing practice of delegating some FAA tasks to airplane manufacturers has come under criticism after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes raised questions about the program. The FAA in two civil penalty notices alleged Boeing failed to ensure administrators were in a position to effectively represent the FAA’s interests and that some Boeing managers "exerted undue pressure or interfered" with people performing FAA tasks. Boeing said the proposed fines "are a clear and strong reminder of our obligations" under the Organization Designation Authorization program, or ODA. "Undue pressure of any type is inconsistent with our values and will not be tolerated," the company said.

Boeing employees tasked with handling certification work on behalf of the FAA - so-called ODA unit members - at Boeing's South Carolina factory were subjected to undue pressure or interference from at least four Boeing managers between September 2018 and May 2019. The FAA said the pressure came from executives including the factory’s vice president of 787 operations, a senior quality manager and the director of jet deliveries, according to a 5-page letter from the FAA’s enforcement division in Washington state to Boeing veteran Beth Pasztor, an executive in charge of Product and Services Safety.

The FAA also said Boeing, from roughly November 2017 through July 2019, implemented an organizational structure that did not conform to ODA procedures, with managers in unapproved roles. The letter says the FAA will take no further action for 30 days to allow Boeing to pay the fines or furnish additional information.

Boeing said in both instances "allegations were appropriately reported, investigated, and disclosed to the FAA" and added it took "corrective action in response." A 2016 Boeing survey released by a congressional panel found nearly 40% of 523 employees handling safety-certification work perceived "potential undue pressure" from managers, such as bullying or coercion.

Evidence of “undue pressure” was also pinpointed by a group of international regulators reviewing the 737 Max certification.

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Novavax signs COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Serum Institute

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The Indian drugmaker will have exclusive rights for t...

Pete Hamill, legendary New York columnist and novelist, dies

Pete Hamill, the self-taught, street-wise newspaper columnist whose love affair with New York inspired a colourful and uniquely influential journalistic career and produced several books of fiction and nonfiction, has died. He was 85. Hamil...

Basketball-Loeffler claims 'cancel culture' as WNBA players support Democratic candidate

A U.S. senator who co-owns the Atlanta Dream WNBA team ratcheted up her criticism of the womens basketball league on Wednesday after players wore shirts supporting one of her opponents in Novembers special election. Kelly Loeffler, a Republ...

U.S. Senate's McConnell says the two sides far apart on coronavirus relief

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the White House and Democratic leaders were far apart in talks on the next coronavirus relief legislation.I think both sides want to get to an outcome. Thats the good news. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020