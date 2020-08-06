Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tests and mask for U.S. health chief on Taiwan visit

"There are rules on where they can go," he added, saying that Taiwan's often crowded night markets would not be on the list for private visits. The members of the U.S. delegation, when meeting government officials, will also have to maintain social distancing, Chuang said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 11:12 IST
Tests and mask for U.S. health chief on Taiwan visit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and his delegation will have to be tested for the novel coronavirus before getting to Taiwan and again when they arrive, and they must wear masks, a government official said on Thursday.

Azar's will be the most senior U.S. official to visit Taiwan in four decades - a trip that has angered China, which claims the democratic island as its own. Washington broke off official ties with Taipei in 1979 in favour of Beijing. Taiwan has won praise for its steps to control the coronavirus, including strict border quarantine controls and the widespread wearing of masks, which have won broad public support.

Taiwan Centres for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang told reporters that members of the U.S. delegation would be tested before leaving for Taiwan, and again upon entry at the airport. Only if they are negative will they be allowed in.

"They must wear masks at all times," Chuang said. "There are rules on where they can go," he added, saying that Taiwan's often crowded night markets would not be on the list for private visits.

The members of the U.S. delegation, when meeting government officials, will also have to maintain social distancing, Chuang said. They will also use dedicated elevators "to avoid any risks", he said. Azar's visit will begin on Sunday, Taiwan Cabinet spokesman Evian Ting told the same briefing.

He is scheduled to meet President Tsai Ing-wen as well as Health Minister Chen Shih-chung. Taiwan has reported 477 cases of the coronavirus and seven deaths. Most cases have been imported, and only a small number of people remain in hospital or isolation.

The United States has more coronavirus cases and deaths than any other country, and the wearing of masks has become a heated political issue, with some people objecting to what they see as an infringement of personal freedom.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SC says Maharashtra govt should also file copy of charge sheets of Palghar mob lynching case before it.

SC says Maharashtra govt should also file copy of charge sheets of Palghar mob lynching case before it....

SC asks Maharashtra govt to apprise it about status of inquiry on role of cops in Palghar mob lynching case.

SC asks Maharashtra govt to apprise it about status of inquiry on role of cops in Palghar mob lynching case....

INTERVIEW-Doping-NZ researchers hail 'breakthrough' with non-targeted test

Researchers at New Zealands Otago University are hailing a breakthrough in the fight against drug cheats with a non-targeted test for designer steroids which they hope can be deployed in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics.Professor Alison He...

Rugby-Perform, win, numbers will take care of themselves - Hurricanes coach

Wellington Hurricanes coach Jason Holland is well aware of the numbers that have been discussed ahead of their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash with the Waikato Chiefs on Saturday.If his side inflicts a ninth successive loss on the Chiefs and sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020