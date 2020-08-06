Glenmark to launch higher strength of FabiFlu

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it will launch a 400 mg version of oral antiviral drug FabiFlu for the treatment of mild and moderate COVID-19 in India. Currently, the drug is available in 200 mg dosage.

The company, however, did not disclose the price at which it will be selling the drug. The higher strength will improve compliance for patients by effectively reducing the number of tablets required per day, Glenmark said in a statement.

With the new 400 mg version, patients will now have a more relaxed dosage regimen, with 9 tablets required on Day 1 (4.5 in the morning and 4.5 in the evening), and thereafter 2 tablets twice a day from Day 2 till the end of the course, it added. Glenmark is the first company in India to have received regulator Drugs Controller General of India's approval for the 400 mg dosage form, the statement said.

"The 200 mg dosage of FabiFlu was developed in line with global formulations of the drug Favipiravir, which had similar strength. The 400 mg version is a result of Glenmark's own R&D (research and development) efforts to improve treatment experience for patients in India," said Monika Tandon, vice-president and head of clinical development, global specialty/branded portfolio at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. The company has also commenced a post-marketing surveillance study on FabiFlu to closely monitor the efficacy and safety of the drug in a large pool of patients prescribed with the oral antiviral Favipiravir, the statement said.

