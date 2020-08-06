Left Menu
Development News Edition

TKM launches limited sports edition of Fortuner SUV

The Fortuner TRD Limited Edition is yet another effort to cater to the customer demands by offering more than what they seek..." He further said, "An important accessory to the Fortuner TRD Limited Edition to ensure customer safety is the air ionizer owing to the concerns about the air we breathe in these challenging times." The vehicle is powered by a 2.8-litre, 2,755 cm 4-cylinder diesel engine generating maximum output of 130 KW..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:19 IST
TKM launches limited sports edition of Fortuner SUV
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched a limited edition sporty version of its popular SUV Fortuner priced up to Rs 36.88 lakh (ex-showroom). TKM has leveraged the heritage of Toyota Racing Development (TRD) to bring a sporty appeal to limited edition Sporty New Fortuner TRD, the company said in a statement.

The limited edition is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 automatic transmission (diesel) variants. Bookings are open from Thursday across the Toyota dealerships in the country, it added. While the 4x2 automatic transmission (AT) diesel variant is priced at Rs 34.98 lakh, the 4x4 (AT) diesel is tagged at Rs 36.88 lakh, the company said.

Commenting on the launch, TKM Senior Vice-President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said, "Today, the customers demand more power, performance, safety, features and drive experience from vehicles. They are also seeking a freshness in the look and feel. The Fortuner TRD Limited Edition is yet another effort to cater to the customer demands by offering more than what they seek..." He further said, "An important accessory to the Fortuner TRD Limited Edition to ensure customer safety is the air ionizer owing to the concerns about the air we breathe in these challenging times." The vehicle is powered by a 2.8-litre, 2,755 cm 4-cylinder diesel engine generating maximum output of 130 KW..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Basmati GI tagging: Chouhan slams Punjab CM over letter to PM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday criticised his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh over his letter urging the Centre not to allow GI tagging of basmati rice to MP. Taking to Twitter, Chouhan alleged that the P...

US talks tougher on Chinese tech, but offers few specifics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called for a big expansion of US government curbs on Chinese technology, saying that it wants to see untrusted Chinese apps pulled from the Google and Apple app stores. Outside experts called P...

MSI unveils exciting Independence Day Sale offers on Flipkart and Amazon

Avail up to 30 discount on Gaming and Content Creation series from 06th Aug - 10th Aug NEW DELHI, Aug. 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- MSI, a world leading gaming brand, gives more reasons to celebrate this Independence Day. Starting from today, 06t...

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 net profit down 12pc to Rs 48 cr

Gujarat Pipavav Port APM Terminals Pipavav on Thursday reported a 12.47 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 48.15 crore for the quarter ended June. The port had clocked a net profit of Rs 55.01 crore for the first quarter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020