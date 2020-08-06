Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures muted ahead of weekly unemployment claims data

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Thursday as investors looked forward to the latest weekly jobless claims report to gauge the pace of a rebound in the labor market, while also anticipating a new fiscal stimulus bill. Official numbers are expected to show 1.415 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits in the latest week, down slightly after two consecutive weeks of huge increases triggered fears of a stalled recovery in the labor market.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:14 IST
US STOCKS-Futures muted ahead of weekly unemployment claims data
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Thursday as investors looked forward to the latest weekly jobless claims report to gauge the pace of a rebound in the labor market, while also anticipating a new fiscal stimulus bill.

Official numbers are expected to show 1.415 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits in the latest week, down slightly after two consecutive weeks of huge increases triggered fears of a stalled recovery in the labor market. The Labor Department's economic data comes ahead of the more comprehensive monthly jobs report on Friday.

Despite concerns about the economy, Wall Street's main indexes are headed towards their second consecutive weekly gain, driven by heaps of fiscal and monetary stimulus and much better than feared second-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 is 2% below its February record high. Top congressional Democrats and White House officials will try again on Thursday to find a compromise on legislation that would enable Congress to come to the aid of Americans reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 6:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 50 points, or 0.18%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.01%. The top decliner among components of the Nasdaq 100 index was Western Digital shares, which sank 8.9% pre-market after the hard drive maker reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and forecast a soft current quarter outlook.

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co rose 5.7% ahead of its quarterly results.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Germany fights virus uptick with mandatory testing for travellers

Germany announced mandatory tests for travellers returning from high-risk regions after new coronavirus cases breached the 1,000-a-day threshold for the first time since May, fuelling fears of a return to an economically disruptive lockdown...

BSE completes another physical delivery of gold mini in 'options in goods' contracts

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has executed the second physical delivery of gold mini in options in goods contracts. The entire physical delivery process was seamlessly completed at the exchanges designated vault in Ahmedaba...

South African animal rights group asks court to ban live sheep shipments by Kuwaiti firm

A South African animal rights group is seeking a court order banning a Kuwaiti firm from shipping tens of thousands of sheep across the equator to the Middle East during summer months in conditions it called extreme cruelty. The case is the...

Cricket-Vivo pulls 2020 IPL sponsorship amid China backlash

Chinas Vivo will not be the title sponsor of this years Indian Premier League IPL, the Indian cricket board BCCI said on Thursday, amid a growing backlash against Chinese companies in India. Smartphone maker Vivo had secured the IPL sponsor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020