Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIIE: Larger, high-quality international import expo gearing up for November

"The third CIIE is slated to be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, and preparations for the expo are all well underway," said Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau at a briefing last Friday. According to Sun, the focus of current preparations for the third CIIE has shifted from attracting exhibitors to drawing in buyers and organizing the expo.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:36 IST
CIIE: Larger, high-quality international import expo gearing up for November

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third China International Import Expo, to be held as scheduled at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in November, features a larger planned business exhibition space and is set to wow participants with more amazing offerings. "The third CIIE is slated to be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, and preparations for the expo are all well underway," said Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau at a briefing last Friday.

According to Sun, the focus of current preparations for the third CIIE has shifted from attracting exhibitors to drawing in buyers and organizing the expo. Strong progress has been made. Undamped passion The planned business exhibition space for the third CIIE spans 360,000 square meters, 60,000 sq m larger than the planned business exhibition area of last year and up by 20 percent.

The business exhibition area will be divided into six sections displaying food and agricultural products, automobiles, the intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and healthcare products, as well as trade in services. The number of Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading companies attending the third CIIE almost equals that of the first and second edition, the CIIE Bureau said.

A greater number of policies than last year have been released and is expected to attract and better serve exhibitors and buyers. The General Administration of Customs recently launched a slew of supporting policies to facilitate the customs clearance of attendees at the expo. Improved services for buyers More targeted measures to attract buyers have been taken. Based on transaction, customs clearance and credit data from the previous expos, organizers identified and sent invitations to 40,000 import companies. Nine roadshows to attract buyers have also been organized.

Visitor Registration link: https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/visitor/pre-book?locale=en Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans

Joe Bidens Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on Black Americans, urging them to stand up to President Donald Trump the way their ancestors stood up to violent racists of a generation ago. The one-minu...

Day after bhoomi pujan, it's back to business in Ayodhya

A day after the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple, Ayodhya is back to its old rhythm. At the Hanumangarhi temple, constable Shri Ram is at work, asking devotees to maintain social distancing. It seems the number of devotee...

Australia making wage subsidies easier as COVID-19 surges, PM to say

Australia will make it easier to qualify for wage subsidies, the centrepiece of its response to the coronavirus crisis, following a surge in infections that has forced Melbourne into strict lockdown, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say o...

Facebook rejects request to release Myanmar officials’ data for genocide case

Facebook has objected to a request from Gambia, which has accused Myanmar at the World Court of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, to release posts and communications by members of Myanmars military and police. The social media ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020