Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's first batch of IVF buffalo calves born amidst lockdown

J K Trust, a social initiative of Raymond Group, on Thursday announced the birth of India's first batch of IVF buffalo calves at a farm near Pune which it said will help multiplication of superior animals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:09 IST
India's first batch of IVF buffalo calves born amidst lockdown

J K Trust, a social initiative of Raymond Group, on Thursday announced the birth of India's first batch of IVF buffalo calves at a farm near Pune which it said will help multiplication of superior animals.    The five calves were born from four buffaloes at Sonawane buffalo farm in Daund district near Pune. Also, this is the first case of twin buffalo calves born through IVF in the country, J K Trust said in a statement. These calves are of the Murrah breed, which is one of the world's most renowned buffalo breeds. This first of its kind initiative was pioneered by JKBovagenix, an NGO working in the field of animal husbandry and is currently implementing 'Cattle and Buffalo Breed Improvement Programme' across the country.

The organisation has been producing calves from cows through IVF and now has found success in producing calves from buffalo by deploying assisted reproductive technology (ART). “I am delighted with the milestone achieved by JKBovegenix under the aegis of Raymond Group to produce buffalo calves through IVF. This is one of its kind initiatives that upholds the potential to give a significant boost to our national dairy production. It is imperative that in today's context we conserve our indigenous cattle and buffalo breeds, as the milk given by them contain higher nutritional value to fight diseases,” Raymond Group chairman and managing director Gautam Hari Singhania said. Also, increasing the Indian dairy produce can usher in more growth at the grass-root level across Indian villages, he added.

J K Trust has been pivotal for establishing 94 IVF pregnancies from a Gir Donor cow 'GAURI' in a span of 16 months (from April 2019 to July 2020), the statement said. This initiative will pave the way for rapid multiplication of superior animals at a much faster pace. “India has more than 109 million buffaloes that are 56 per cent of the world's buffalo population. India is also home to Murrah, one of the world's most renowned buffalo breeds and using ART in buffaloes can enable India to multiply the population of genetically superior buffaloes resulting in higher quantity milk yield. "Though IVF in buffaloes is comparatively more difficult than cows, the latest ART needs to be popularized and should be used in buffaloes," J K Trust CEO Shyam Zawar said.

JKBovaGenix has been instrumental for the first IVF calf in India from frozen IVF embryo (named as Krishna) on January 9, 2017..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign stars misjudged situation, BCCI did what is best in this situation: Mithali

India ODI captain Mithali Raj totally understands the frustration of foreign internationals on overlapping of T20 Challenge and WBBL dates but firmly believes that BCCI did its best to fit in the four-match tournament in these unusual COVID...

Soccer-Premier League clubs vote against use of five substitutes next season

English Premier League clubs voted against continuing to allow the use of five substitutes in each game next season at their annual general meeting AGM on Thursday.Clubs were allowed to increase the number of substitutes from three per matc...

Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible before Nov. 3

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. election, a far more optimistic forecast than timing put forth by his own White House health experts. Asked on t...

No layoffs so far but surging COVID-19 cases in some states cause for concern: Bata chairman

Bata India Chairman Ashwani Windlass on Thursday said it has not laid off any employee so far, but admitted that there is not much clarity on where the footwear major is heading amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. As of March, the company ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020