Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rate-sensitive bank, realty, auto stocks close mixed on RBI policy day

Interest rate-sensitive bank, realty and auto stocks closed on a mixed note on Thursday after the RBI left interest rates unchanged but maintained an accommodative stance to shore up growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:40 IST
Rate-sensitive bank, realty, auto stocks close mixed on RBI policy day

Interest rate-sensitive bank, realty and auto stocks closed on a mixed note on Thursday after the RBI left interest rates unchanged but maintained an accommodative stance to shore up growth. Shares of Bandhan Bank declined 3.57 per cent, RBL Bank 0.49 per cent, Axis Bank dipped 0.43 per cent and SBI 0.29 per cent on the BSE. In contrast, City Union Bank rose by 2.50 per cent, ICICI Bank gained 1.97 per cent, HDFC Bank 1.24 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank 0.44 per cent, IndusInd Bank 0.39 per cent, and Federal Bank 0.19 per cent.

The BSE Bank index closed 0.71 per cent higher. From the auto pack, TVS Motor Company rose by 2.22 per cent, Tata Motors 1.13 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India 0.49 per cent, Hero MotoCorp 0.26 per cent, and Ashok Leyland 0.10 per cent.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra dipped 0.75 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.67 per cent and MRF 0.42 per cent. The BSE auto index closed registering a marginal rise of 0.07 per cent.

Among realty companies, Prestige Estates Projects jumped 8.49 per cent, Sunteck Realty 5.48 per cent, Oberoi Realty 2.94 per cent, Sobha 0.57 per cent and DLF 0.21 per cent. Godrej Properties fell 1.48 per cent, Indiabulls Real Estate 1.35 per cent and Mahindra Lifespace Developers 0.31 per cent.

The realty index closed with a gain of 1.15 per cent. "The status quo was largely on the expected line. The apex bank is closely monitoring the impact of various measures announced in the past and now prefers to wait and see how the COVID situation pans out for further action. Having said that, their accommodative stance and expectation of easing in inflation keep the possibility of a rate cut alive. "Besides, the additional measures announced to support the stressed sectors were also received well by the market," said Gurpreet Sidana, chief operating officer, Religare Broking Ltd.

The Sensex surged 362 points to close at 38,025.45.   The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, left the benchmark repurchase (repo) rate unchanged at 4 per cent. "Given the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook and extremely weak state of the economy in the midst of an unprecedented shock from the ongoing pandemic, the MPC decided to keep the policy rate on hold," Das said. He said the central bank would remain "watchful for a durable reduction in inflation to use the available space to support the revival of the economy." The committee unanimously decided to continue to keep its accommodative policy stance "as long as necessary to revive growth". "The RBI MPC's decision on keeping policy rates unchanged was not unexpected. The efficacy of rate cuts is anyway low in the current juncture and the past rate cuts are still feeding into the system," Suvodeep Rakshit, Vice President & Senior Economist at Kotak Institutional Equities said..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign stars misjudged situation, BCCI did what is best in this situation: Mithali

India ODI captain Mithali Raj totally understands the frustration of foreign internationals on overlapping of T20 Challenge and WBBL dates but firmly believes that BCCI did its best to fit in the four-match tournament in these unusual COVID...

Soccer-Premier League clubs vote against use of five substitutes next season

English Premier League clubs voted against continuing to allow the use of five substitutes in each game next season at their annual general meeting AGM on Thursday.Clubs were allowed to increase the number of substitutes from three per matc...

Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible before Nov. 3

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. election, a far more optimistic forecast than timing put forth by his own White House health experts. Asked on t...

No layoffs so far but surging COVID-19 cases in some states cause for concern: Bata chairman

Bata India Chairman Ashwani Windlass on Thursday said it has not laid off any employee so far, but admitted that there is not much clarity on where the footwear major is heading amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. As of March, the company ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020