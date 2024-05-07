Allu Arjun Expresses Everlasting Gratitude on 20th Anniversary of 'Arya'
National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of his blockbuster movie Arya.The 2004 film was a major milestone in Arjuns career after he made his debut in Telugu cinema with 2003s Gangotri.Twenty years of Arya. Its not just a movie...
National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of his blockbuster movie ''Arya''.
The 2004 film was a major milestone in Arjun's career after he made his debut in Telugu cinema with 2003's ''Gangotri''.
''Twenty years of 'Arya'. It's not just a movie... It's a moment in time that changed the course of my life. Gratitude forever,'' the 42-year-old star wrote in a post on social media platform X.
''Arya'', in which Arjun played the role of the titular protagonist, a free-spirited guy who falls in love with a girl named Geetha, had marked the directorial debut of popular filmmaker Sukumar.
The actor and the filmmaker later collaborated for ''Arya 2'', the 2009 follow-up that also featured Kajal Aggarwal and Navdeep.
After the ''Arya'' films, Arjun and Sukumar reunited for the 2021 blockbuster movie ''Pushpa 1: The Rise'', which went on to become one of the biggest money-spinners of the year earning over Rs 350 crore.
The film depicted the rise of a low-wage labourer (played by Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.
The duo are currently awaiting ''Pushpa 2: The Rule'', which is currently slated for release on August 15.
