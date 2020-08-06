Left Menu
Development News Edition

No layoffs so far but surging COVID-19 cases in some states cause for concern: Bata chairman

Bata India Chairman Ashwani Windlass on Thursday said it has not laid off any employee so far, but admitted that there is not much clarity on "where the footwear major is heading" amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:32 IST
No layoffs so far but surging COVID-19 cases in some states cause for concern: Bata chairman
File photo

Bata India Chairman Ashwani Windlass on Thursday said it has not laid off any employee so far, but admitted that there is not much clarity on "where the footwear major is heading" amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. As of March, the company had 9,762 employees across functions and locations, of which 4000-4500 are on third-party contract, he said.

"There is no layoff to date. Bata has friendly HR policies," Windlass told shareholders at the 87th annual general meeting of the company. "I don't think we have complete clarity about where we are heading. Intermittent lockdowns and the surging pandemic in some states is of concern for us. At the end of the current quarter, we will be better placed to analyze and calibrate our strategies," he said.

The management has taken a number of measures to safeguard and reopen stores, while according to top priority to employee and customer safety, company officials said. "Actual demand recovery shall be concurrent with the overall recovery of the economy, which is inching up now.

Complete reinstatement of the pre-COVID state of affairs is still some time away," the chairman said in his address at the virtual AGM. Bata India has achieved 35-40 percent of the pre- COVID business levels, he said.

"Moreover, the RBI moratorium will help bolster the huge supply chain for Bata," Windlass told PTI. Of the footwear major's 1,500 stores across the country, around 85 percent are now open, he said, adding, the manufacturing units are also operating smoothly while adhering to health and safety protocols.

The top company official, however, admitted that some of its frontline salespersons had tested positive for COVID- 19, including a fatality at the Batanagar unit. On the road ahead, Windlass said with the upcoming festival season, Bata India expects an increase in footfall at stores.

"Our omni-channel home delivery covers more than 900 stores pan India. We are continuously ramping up our online presence. We have also realigned our products to cater to the open footwear and washable categories," he said.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign stars misjudged situation, BCCI did what is best in this situation: Mithali

India ODI captain Mithali Raj totally understands the frustration of foreign internationals on overlapping of the T20 Challenge and WBBL dates but firmly believes that BCCI did its best to fit in the four-match tournament in these unusual C...

TRS MLA Ramalinga Reddy no more

Ruling TRS MLA in Telangana Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. He was 59.Reddy, MLA from Dubbak in Siddipet district, passed away this morning due to heart attack while undergoin...

Cong demands sacking and arrest of Karnataka minister for his

The Congress on Thursday demanded the removal of Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa from the cabinet and his arrest for his statement that grand Krishna and Vishwanath temples would come up in Mathura and Kashi respectively after liberating ...

SC transfers to itself appeals in NCLAT against NBCC plan to acquire Jaypee Infratech

The Supreme Court Thursday transferred to itself the appeals pending before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT against the NBCC plan to acquire debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech and construct over 20,000 pending flats. The top...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020