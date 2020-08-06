Left Menu
Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

A total of 15 crore shares representing 1.19 per cent stake of the private lender were sold by Adani Electricity at an average price of Rs 13.45 apiece, bulk deal data on NSE showed. As per the average price, the estimated deal value is Rs 201.75 crore.

Updated: 06-08-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd on Thursday offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 202 crore in Yes Bank through open market transaction. A total of 15 crore shares representing 1.19 per cent stake of the private lender were sold by Adani Electricity at an average price of Rs 13.45 apiece, bulk deal data on NSE showed.

As per the average price, the estimated deal value is Rs 201.75 crore. On NSE, Yes Bank ended at Rs 13.45 on Thursday, higher 4.67 per cent over the previous close. In a separate transaction on BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage purchased shares worth a little over Rs 49 crore in Tech Mahindra Ltd.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought over 7.56 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 650 per scrip, valuing the transaction at Rs 49.15 crore. The shares were sold by Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI at the same price, block deal data on BSE showed.

Shares of Tech Mahindra closed at Rs 659.95, up 1.71 per cent, on BSE..

