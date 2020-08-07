Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil suspends raid on illegal miners in Amazon indigenous land

The environmental organization said 72% of the illegal mining in the Amazon in the first four months of this year occurred on indigenous lands or conservation areas. In the northern Amazon, an ongoing gold rush has seen 20,000 miners invade the Yanomami reservation, threatening the environment and health of Brazil's last major isolated tribe.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 07:00 IST
Brazil suspends raid on illegal miners in Amazon indigenous land

Brazil's Defense Ministry on Thursday suspended operations by environmental agents against illegal miners on an indigenous reservation in the Amazon, saying it was acting at the request of Munduruku tribe members who wanted mining on their land. The raid by environmental protection agency Ibama began on Wednesday, destroying excavators and water pumps used by wildcat miners prospecting for gold on rivers inside the reservation in Para state.

Indigenous organizations have denounced the deforestation and poisoning of rivers caused by illegal miners, who have invaded reservations in growing numbers encouraged by right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's plan to develop the Amazon, including protected tribal lands. The suspension ordered by the Defense Ministry followed a visit to the Munduruku reservation by Environment Minister Ricardo Salles to meet with miners and tribe members who favor mining.

A Defense Ministry statement said the operations on Munduruku lands were suspended "to evaluate the results in response to a request from indigenous people." Munduruku representatives were flown to Brasilia in an Air Force plane for a meeting at the Environment Ministry, the statement added.

Environmental protection agency Ibama did not reply to a request for comment. Bolsonaro, who has said he plans to legalize mining on indigenous reservations currently protected by Brazil's law, has in the past criticized the destruction of mining equipment used by wildcat miners.

Deforestation within indigenous territories in the Amazon rainforest skyrocketed in the first four months of 2020, increasing by 59% compared with the same period last year, according to a Greenpeace analysis of official data. The environmental organization said 72% of the illegal mining in the Amazon in the first four months of this year occurred on indigenous lands or conservation areas.

In the northern Amazon, an ongoing gold rush has seen 20,000 miners invade the Yanomami reservation, threatening the environment and health of Brazil's last major isolated tribe.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state reports 450 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Australias second most populous state of Victoria on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 450 new infections in the last 24 hours, compared with eight fatalities and 471 cases a day earlier. The state began a six-week total loc...

Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, Wechat

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders banning popular Chinese apps like TikTok and WeChat, terming them a threat to the national security and to the countrys economy. The ban comes into effect in 45 days, Trump said in his t...

Golf-Brawny DeChambeau's driver snaps after swing at PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has been swinging his driver with such ferocity in recent months that it may only have been a matter of time before the bulked-up golfers beaten down club snapped in two pieces.A cracking sound could be heard when DeChambe...

Braves walk off over Jays on Markakis' homer

Nick Markakis delivered a walk-off homer with one out in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Markakis reached low to connect with a breaking ball from Wilmer Font 0-1 and smoked it d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020