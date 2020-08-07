Left Menu
Taikee by Peel-Works launches 'Langar by Taikee' initiative to feed the needy

Taikee, the B2B e-commerce platform of Peel-Works that makes grocery available to corner stores, is opening up its fulfillment centres across India to feed the needy.

Updated: 07-08-2020 09:19 IST
Langar by Taikee. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taikee, the B2B e-commerce platform of Peel-Works that makes grocery available to corner stores, is opening up its fulfillment centres across India to feed the needy. The company has announced its goal to feed close to two lakh hungry souls in the next three months and aims to continue this long-term in line with their brand ethos. This initiative is a part of the company's 'Langar by Taikee' programme.

"We believe that with the recent events, the count of those who does not have the means to have two square meals has gone up. We are committed to help with this cause and support those who are adversely impacted by this pandemic. We are opening up our hearts and our fulfillment centres to ensure that we play a positive role during these trying times," said Nidhi Ramachandran, Co-founder, Taikee by Peel-Works. Taikee by Peel-Works has started this initiative from its fulfillment centre at Chattarpur, New Delhi, with a plan to gradually extend to its eight fulfillment centres.

At all locations, the company is providing physical space, electricity, serving staff, and housekeeping services. Taikee by Peel-Works has partnered with Rebel Foods, the largest cloud kitchen restaurant company, to provide FSSAI approved and nutritious meals. "We have initiated this campaign with the entire Taikee team coming together and contributing generously. The members have worked relentlessly to ensure successful operations. We have also ensured strict adherence to hygiene protocols, with no compromise in food quality," said Shraddha Kukreja, Digital Marketing & HR Lead, Taikee by Peel-Works.

"While uncertainty has been widespread due to COVID-19, we at Rebel Foods, constantly strive to associate with such noble initiatives that help the people in need. We are glad to have partnered with Taikee for safe and hygienic food made under stringent safety standards following our EatSure philosophy," said Yogesh Jakhotia, Vice President, Sales Distribution at Rebel Foods on this association. Be it creating a level playing field for small shopkeepers to compete with organized consumer-goods retailers or supporting the less privileged, Taikee by Peel-Works focuses on the principles of ethical business practices and the larger public good.

'Langar by Taikee' initiative has been kickstarted with contributions from the company's employees. To further mobilize funds for this cause and expand it across its fulfillment centres rapidly, the company, through its representatives, will also launch a fund-raising campaign on a crowd-funding platform. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

