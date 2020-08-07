Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aurobindo Pharma working on COVID-19 vaccine; Shortlisted for BIRAC funding

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (PTI): Aurobindo Pharma Limited is working on developing several viral vaccines including one for COVID-19 even as the candidate was approved for funding by the Department of BioTechnology, the company said in its latest annual report.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-08-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 11:37 IST
Aurobindo Pharma working on COVID-19 vaccine; Shortlisted for BIRAC funding
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

: Aurobindo Pharma Limited is working on developing several viral vaccines including one for COVID-19 even as the candidate was approved for funding by the Department of BioTechnology, the company said in its latest annual report. "During the year (FY20), we have further strengthened our presence in the vaccines segment through the acquisition of R&D assets from Profectus Biosciences through Auro Vaccines. Using those R&D assets, the team is working on developing several viral vaccines, including a vaccine for COVID-19," it said.

In November 2019, Aurobindo Pharma said its subsidiary Auro Vaccines LLC entered into a pact to acquire certain business assets from Profectus BioSciences Inc USA for an upfront cash consideration of USD 11.29 million (around Rs 80 crore) with potential earn-outs on achieving certain milestones. "Our vaccine candidate underwent an evaluation by BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, Department of BioTechnology). BIRAC has evaluated our platform extensively and we have been informed that our vaccine has been shortlisted by BIRAC for funding initial development up," the city-based drugmaker said in the annual report.

The company is developing Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV). The global market size of the product is USD 6.2 billion.

The company has successfully completed the Phase-I and Phase II studies. Phase-III clinical study is expected to be initiated by December 2020.

The final product would be launched by the end of FY22, Aurobindo said. "The acquisition (of Profectus BioSciences) will also lead to the enhancement of our R&D capabilities and expertise in developing new vaccines from basic discovery to FDA approved products. As part of our commitment to patient needs, we have started working on developing a vaccine for COVID- 19," the report said.

Aurobindo is setting up manufacturing facilities for orals in China, injectables, and other routes of administration like patches, topicals, inhalers, among others in India and in the USA. Also, its biosimilars (Unit XVII) and vaccines facilities (Unit XVIII) are ready for commercialization.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted select business segments like generic injectables due to a decline in inpatient volumes and out-patient footfalls in the hospitals during the last fiscal. However, the muted growth was offset by volume improvement in other businesses.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UK won't hesitate to add more countries to quarantine list

Britain will not hesitate to add more countries to its quarantine list, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday when asked about whether France could join Spain on the list.If we need to take action as youve seen overnight we will of co...

12 deaths, 2,207 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 2,207 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, said the State Government. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 75,275 including 21,417 active cases.Whi...

C'garh: Locals loot overturned liquor truck in Kabirdham

A mini truck laden with liquor bottles overturned on a highway in Chhattisgarhs Kabirdham district, prompting locals to flee with bottles strewn on the road beside the mangled vehicle, police said on Friday. Videos of the incident that took...

CPL teams confirm squads for upcoming season

Ahead of the start of the Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020, the teams on Friday confirmed the squads for the tournament with all players and coaching staff now in Trinidad and Tobago. The whole CPL cohort will be in strict quarantine for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020