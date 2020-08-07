Left Menu
SGS is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies for certification of PPE medical coveralls for exports

SGS is pleased to announce that it has been approved by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), an inspection body for ISO/IEC 17020 to provide the certification services to exporters for 'PPE Medical Coveralls for COVID-19' to meet the eligibility criteria for acquiring export license as notified in the Government of India, Directorate General of Foreign Trade Vide its Notice No

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:35 IST
PPE Testing, Certification and Inspection Services from SGS. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): SGS is pleased to announce that it has been approved by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), an inspection body for ISO/IEC 17020 to provide the certification services to exporters for 'PPE Medical Coveralls for COVID-19' to meet the eligibility criteria for acquiring export license as notified in the Government of India, Directorate General of Foreign Trade Vide its Notice No: 18/2020-21, Dated: 20.07.2020. The scope of the certification includes -

1. Sampling of Coveralls at manufacturer premises, 2. Testing the same samples as per ISO 16603:2004 Exposure level 3/ISO 16604:2004 Exposure level 2 at NABL ISO/IEC 17025 certified laboratories,

3. Test report review and final certification. SGS can provide sampling, quality testing services (undertaken at their Chennai laboratory which is NABL accredited ISO/IEC 17025), as well as certification services all under the same roof and ensuring a quick turnaround time to deliver certification and to meet the DGFT deadline.

The SGS advantage: SGS offers the certification services from major textile industrial hubs across India which includes Tirupur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Gurugram, Ludhiana, and Kolkata.

Our widespread local presence enables significant coverage for sample pick-ups at the shortest lead time, delivering a time advantage to our clients. End-to-end services - sample pick-up, testing, and certification services offered under one roof.

Our global presence in over 140 countries enables us to facilitate additional pre-shipment activities to support and streamline the supply chain. For further information on these services, please contact:

Nitin Sonawane Head - Inspections, Consumer and Retail

e: Nitin.Sonawane@sgs.com Ponnusamy C

Asst. Manager - Business Development, Consumer and Retail e: c_ponnusamy@sgs.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

