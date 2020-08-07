NR Narayana Murthy will speak at IET India Digital Conversations about Leading India's Digital Revolution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The sixteenth edition of IET India Digital Conversations, powered by the IET Future Tech Panel, will see NR Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys Limited join us for a fireside chat on - 'Leading India's Digital Revolution'. Post the fireside chat, Jim Morrish, Founding Partner, Transforma Insights, will share insights on - 'Enterprise adoption of new technologies and prediction for the future'.

"We are immensely excited to welcome NR Narayana Murthy, The IET's Honorary Fellow to the sixteenth episode of IET India Digital Conversations. As part of our 150 year old legacy, the IET as an organisation has always created relevant conversations and platforms in working to engineer a better world. Be it our IET Future Tech Panel, Digital Conversations or our constant release of white papers and advisory notes, we have always led the path to help our stakeholders be at the cusp of technological changes," said Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India about the event on August 11, 2020. "As long as the thread of innovation and enthusiasm is tightly woven, the Indian technology sector will remain relevant and ready for the future," said NR Narayana Murthy, Founder - Infosys Limited.

"It gives me immense satisfaction to see institutions like the IET play their role by building neutral platforms like the IET Future Tech Panel. Such platforms work towards accelerating the adoption for future technologies. I wish the team immense success and the will to achieve every milestone," he added. "India is at a watershed movement, with the IET Future Tech Panel focusing on technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT and Virtual Reality amongst many others, this countrywide focus is bound to lead towards a digital revolution," said Jim Morrish, member of the Global Advisory Body of the IET Future Tech Panel.

"With the guidance of NR Narayana Murthy, I am certain that the panel will be effective in helping the IET lead India's digital revolution," added the Founding Partner of Transforma Insights. "Our vision is for India to take a leadership role in the digital revolution by innovating and using future technologies. The IET Future Tech Panel is a neutral platform to guide, support, experiment and encourages technologists to lead this revolution. We look forward to learn and imbibe lessons from NR Narayana Murthy who has worked to make India a leader in the IT space. It gives me immense pleasure to welcome him," said Dr Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, Chair of The IET Future Tech Panel.

