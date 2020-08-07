Left Menu
Development News Edition

NR Narayana Murthy will speak at IET India Digital Conversations about Leading India's Digital Revolution

The sixteenth edition of IET India Digital Conversations, powered by the IET Future Tech Panel, will see NR Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys Limited join us for a fireside chat on - 'Leading India's Digital Revolution'.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:35 IST
NR Narayana Murthy will speak at IET India Digital Conversations about Leading India's Digital Revolution
Speakers at IET India Digital Conversations on Leading India's Digital Revolution: Jim Morrish, NR Narayana Murthy, Dr Rishi Bhatnagar and Shekhar Sanyal. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The sixteenth edition of IET India Digital Conversations, powered by the IET Future Tech Panel, will see NR Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys Limited join us for a fireside chat on - 'Leading India's Digital Revolution'. Post the fireside chat, Jim Morrish, Founding Partner, Transforma Insights, will share insights on - 'Enterprise adoption of new technologies and prediction for the future'.

"We are immensely excited to welcome NR Narayana Murthy, The IET's Honorary Fellow to the sixteenth episode of IET India Digital Conversations. As part of our 150 year old legacy, the IET as an organisation has always created relevant conversations and platforms in working to engineer a better world. Be it our IET Future Tech Panel, Digital Conversations or our constant release of white papers and advisory notes, we have always led the path to help our stakeholders be at the cusp of technological changes," said Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India about the event on August 11, 2020. "As long as the thread of innovation and enthusiasm is tightly woven, the Indian technology sector will remain relevant and ready for the future," said NR Narayana Murthy, Founder - Infosys Limited.

"It gives me immense satisfaction to see institutions like the IET play their role by building neutral platforms like the IET Future Tech Panel. Such platforms work towards accelerating the adoption for future technologies. I wish the team immense success and the will to achieve every milestone," he added. "India is at a watershed movement, with the IET Future Tech Panel focusing on technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT and Virtual Reality amongst many others, this countrywide focus is bound to lead towards a digital revolution," said Jim Morrish, member of the Global Advisory Body of the IET Future Tech Panel.

"With the guidance of NR Narayana Murthy, I am certain that the panel will be effective in helping the IET lead India's digital revolution," added the Founding Partner of Transforma Insights. "Our vision is for India to take a leadership role in the digital revolution by innovating and using future technologies. The IET Future Tech Panel is a neutral platform to guide, support, experiment and encourages technologists to lead this revolution. We look forward to learn and imbibe lessons from NR Narayana Murthy who has worked to make India a leader in the IT space. It gives me immense pleasure to welcome him," said Dr Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, Chair of The IET Future Tech Panel.

The registrations for this 90 minute episode from 11:00-12:30 on August 11, 2020 are open and available on the official social media handles - Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal launches Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, says it will boost economy

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy under which his government will waive registration fee and road tax, and provide incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital. Addressing...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks end four-day winning streak as U.S.-China tensions grow

World stocks ended four days of gains on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump cranked up simmering tensions with China by banning U.S. transactions with two popular Chinese apps, Tencents WeChat and ByteDances Tiktok.Chinese stocks led ...

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Residents of Beirut vented their fury at Lebanons leaders Thursday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, blaming them for the deadly explosion that ravaged the capital. Shouting Revolution they crowded around the visiting lead...

Final call on Mahakumbh Mela to be taken after meeting Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the final decision regarding next years Mahakumbh Mela will be taken after a discussion with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, which is authorised to take the final call. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020