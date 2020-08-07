DICV introduces BharatBenz Exchange for CV segment

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:11 IST
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Friday announced the launch of used vehicle business 'BharatBenz Exchange.' Under this, a customer can exchange used commercial vehicles (CVs) of any brand for used or new BharatBenz vehicles at dealerships across India. BharatBenz Exchange will provide buyers with a carefully-picked pool of used trucks that have undergone thorough quality checks, made available through its nationwide dealership network, the company said.

“As the number of BharatBenz owners rapidly increases, we feel it is the right time to tap the massive potential presented by the used commercial vehicle segment. We look forward to delivering BharatBenz's superior quality, service and total cost of ownership (TCO) to an even larger customer base,” said Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), DICV. The used vehicle business will supplement the company's existing new vehicle sales model by offering an exchange platform, DICV said.

The company is also looking into tie-ups with leading online used vehicle platforms and auction houses in order to reach a larger customer base, it said adding that it is also in the process of digitising services to better promote the used vehicle business. “With BharatBenz Exchange, used vehicle sellers and buyers no longer have to haggle over the right price or worry about incomplete paperwork. Our trained experts will ensure that both parties have the best customer experience.

“We see enormous potential here to show even more customers the quality of BharatBenz products and services. This also ensures the complete lifecycle of the vehicle is taken care of,” said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, vice president Marketing and sales and customer service at DICV. The experts at BharatBenz will also support used vehicle buyers (both individuals and companies) with a large portfolio of vehicles suitable to their application by providing the right AMC and extended warranty options for their range of refurbished trucks along with assistance in identifying the right financing partner, he said.

