Satyajeet Pradhan - The Seasoned Tech Entrepreneur wins Business Mint Award

Bengaluru : Satyajeet Pradhan is a business leader, investor, tech entrepreneur, and a mentor who provides coaching to different businesses to flourish. He has not bagged a degree in just one course but is famous as an analyst, evangelist, branding strategist, and marketer. He has been playing in the industry for several years now, and with his expertise, has done great work that is worth admiring. He is a Bengaluru based entrepreneur born in Balasore, Odisha, a small town with big dreams in his heart. He is passionate about technology and always looks forward to creating new things. He has played key roles in several startups that include Carwale, Cardekho, etc. Because of his expertise, he was able to help such startups flourish in a competitive market. With so much experience and an ocean of knowledge, he has received recognition from several places and has also been presented with numerous awards. It is a great honor to become a renowned figure in the industry, and it has all been possible because of his dedication to everything he does. A few awards that he has collected in his career so far include Creation of Resplendent Milestones from Airtel, The 10 Dynamic Business Achiever to Watch in 2018, Hall of Fame from Hinduja Global, and the most recent one is CEO of the Year in the Indian Achievers Awards 2020

He has worked with numerous companies to gain experience in different fields, and because of his hard work, he is now a renowned personality. A few companies include Hinduja Global Solutions, First Source, etc. He has also worked as a consultant for several auto companies that include Volkswagen, Skoda India, etc. His skills started reflecting from the time when he was just ten years old. At such an early age, he used to display his passion towards business by selling CDs of edited video games to cyber cafes, where many children used to come and play games. This proved his prowess on entrepreneurship

His passion for starting his venture made him leave engineering and do Business management. He pursued the course from Oxford College in Bangalore. He did his first job when he was just 20 years old and used to work with a US-based international call center. Parallelly along with his job, he used to study as well. He didn't have enough funds for the training, so he used to sell SIM cards on the streets to manage to study well and make a career. After going through so much hardship, today, he is in a position where he has earned so much fame. His willpower never let him lose hope, and with commitment towards his career, he has achieved great heights. His struggle and the story of his life is inspiring, and he kept learning from the failures in life. He never felt defeated and finally bounced back with Bizydale. He is not only a great entrepreneur but a visionary and philanthropist as well. During the pandemic, he, along with his team, is working to supply essentials to the poor. The supplies include masks, sanitizers, sanitary napkins, food, etc. He has recently been awarded the Best Emerging Entrepreneur title of the year 2020 in the Technology Category. He has already been presented so many awards in the past for his great work, and charity. This award from Business Mint Nationwide Award 2020 is another addition to his achievements. With so much publicity and fame in the industry, he is making his friends and family proud. Satyajeet Pradhan is being celebrated as the best in the tech world. With his mentorship, several small businesses are now scaling up, and he effectively teaches them the advantages one can obtain from evolving technology. The category was open for all business enterprises, but he was selected as the best-emerging entrepreneur based on votes cast by each member. He is all set to newer grounds and always takes up new challenges readily. With his keen interest and dedication, he has been able to perform great ever since he started. It was from a very young age; he dreamt of achieving great heights.