Majority Shareowner of Campa Beverages Warns Public Against Fraudulent Advertisement

Majority shareowner moots strict action against the perpetratorsNew Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)In a fervent effort to warn the public against the misleading advertisement published in a leading News Paper on 29th June, 2020, Mrs. Harjit Kaur, majority shareholder and Director of Campa Beverages Pvt. Ltd., the owner of “Campa Cola” brand has reiterated her stand and stated that the said advertisement has deceptively used their brand name and wrongfully projected an alleged association with their business. These dubious individuals are liable to be prosecuted under The Trade Marks Act, 1999 in the court of law and strict legal action shall be initiated against them

The said fraudulent advertisement had called upon individuals to become distributors, suppliers, sales managers etc of the Campa Cola Brand. Campa Beverages Pvt. Ltd. have not authorised these franchises presently in India to use the brand name CAMPA in any way. All such parties involved in illegally using the “Campa” Trademark, or using any Campa beverages formulation’s to bottle and package beverages under the Campa Cola brand are liable to be prosecuted under law

Mrs. Harjit Kaur, has further stated that the, "Misleading advertising is a devious tool in the hands of miscreants by which they cheat hapless people. As a socially conscious person, it is my duty to inform the public at large and warn them against any such deceptions in the name of brand "CAMPA". I state that any company besides Campa Beverages Pvt. Ltd. claiming a right to market and distribute the brand "CAMPA" are doing so unlawfully. The brand "CAMPA" and other associated trade-marks are exclusive property of the Campa Beverages Pvt. Ltd. I request members of the public to beware of with such unscrupulous entities/persons and refrain from dealing with them in any manner, whatsoever."