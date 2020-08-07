Balrampur Chini Q1 profit at Rs 139 cr

Balrampur Chini Q1 profit at Rs 139 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:21 IST
Leading sugar firm Balrampur Chini on Friday reported 32 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 139.09 crore for the quarter ended June 2020
Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 105.61 crore, according to a regulatory filing
Total income increased to Rs 1,433.67 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 953.32 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
