Balrampur Chini Q1 profit at Rs 139 cr

Leading sugar firm Balrampur Chini on Friday reported 32 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 139.09 crore for the quarter ended June 2020

Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 105.61 crore, according to a regulatory filing

Total income increased to Rs 1,433.67 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 953.32 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.