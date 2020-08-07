Left Menu
Series of Virtual Leadership Talk on business in India curated by IFCCI

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) in association with BNP Paribas and Roedl & Partner organized first-of-its-kind, a series of Virtual Leadership Talk featuring prominent Indian and French business leaders recently.

Updated: 07-08-2020 19:17 IST
The Virtual Leadership talk curated by IFCCI in progress featuring prominent speakers discussing the future of business in India. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) in association with BNP Paribas and Roedl & Partner organized first-of-its-kind, a series of Virtual Leadership Talk featuring prominent Indian and French business leaders recently. The introductory meeting at this seminar had Industry captains like Aymar De Liedekerke Beaufort, CEO BNP Paribas India Branches, Farhad Forbes, Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall, Ashwin Yardi, CEO - Capgemini India, Gauri Kirloskar, Non-Executive Director, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. and Amit Jain, Managing Director - L'Oreal India.

The objective of this interactive Virtual Talk was to bring together the Indian and French organisations to understand their views on impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy, challenges for businesses in India, new opportunities, and the economic rebound. The session was future looking in its perspective, discussed views and opinion on what the world is going to look like in 2021 as a result of what everyone has collectively experienced. It also gave insights on the toughest challenges and takeaways from the CEOs who are navigating uncharted territory. "We are very pleased to kick off our Virtual Leadership Series today with an exceptional panel of speakers. Leadership has a big responsibility and even more so in COVID-19 times. Leadership needs to grow from its traditional role of simply managing teams and businesses for shareholder returns towards building relevant businesses for society where teams and business partners see meaning in their work and where leaders satisfy all stakeholders beyond financial parameters to ESG areas as well," said Sumeet Anand, President IFCCI said, while speaking at the occasion.

"In any place of the world and in any type of situation, Leadership at its best will demonstrate the capacity to lead a team to a defined goal that everybody feels part of it and even more important feels recognize," shared Aymar De Liedekerke Beaufort, CEO BNP Paribas India Branches. In all it was a very interesting and intriguing session which had over 100 senior level participants glued to their screens to listen to the distinguished panellists. The session ended with the panellists answering a few queries from the audience. An evening well spent for decision makers!

