Cipla Q1 net profit up 27 pc at Rs 566 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 447.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a BSE filing. Total revenue from operations for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 4,346.16 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:32 IST
Cipla Q1 net profit up 27 pc at Rs 566 cr

Drug firm Cipla on Friday reported a 26.58 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 566.04 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 447.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 4,346.16 crore. It was Rs 3,989.02 crore for the same period year ago, it added. "During the quarter, our businesses actively re-imagined their operating models to drive strong growth across markets of India, South Africa, the US and focused execution on cost optimization helped drive the quarter EBITDA to 24 per cent," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said.

The company is also at the forefront in combatting COVID-19 through its strategic partnerships and a spectrum of offerings in its portfolio, he added. "Our global lung leadership aspirations continued to gain momentum along with limited competition launches in the US," Vohra said.

Shares of Cipla Ltd closed at Rs 728.60 per scrip on BSE, down 0.42 per cent over previous close..

