Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on C$3.6 billion worth of U.S. goods

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on C$3.6 billion worth of U.S. goodsReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:03 IST
Canada will slap retaliatory tariffs on C$3.6 billion worth of U.S. aluminum products after the United States said it would impose punitive measures on Canadian aluminum imports, a senior official said on Friday.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference the countermeasures would be put in place by Sept. 16 to allow consultations with industry.
