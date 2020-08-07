Trains rescheduled on Konkan route

Heavy rains and landslides along the Konkan route has forced Railways to divert eight long distance trains connecting Mangaluru to Pune. The wall inside Pernem tunnel between Pernem and Madure stations has collapsed due to the landslide.

A five metre stretch of the lined wall inside the Pernem tunnel caved in in the wee hours of Thursday, paralysing train traffic. A press note by Konkan Railway said that traffic in this section has been suspended till further advice, though no casualties or injuries were reported.

Konkan railway Deputy General manager, public relations, Baban Ghatge, said that restoration work is underway on a war footing. The trains rescheduled include the Thiruvananthapuram central-New Delhi Rajdhani express and its pairing train which will be diverted via Madgaon-Londa junction-Miraj Junction- Pune-Panvel with new timings.

The Ernakulam junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin daily superfast special train, Thiruvananthapuram central-Lokmanya Tilak terminus daily special train, Ernakulam junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto weekly special train and its pairing trains will also run through the diverted route, the release said.