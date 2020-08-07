Left Menu
European stocks end week with gains on telecoms, tech boost

European shares closed higher on Friday, marking weekly gains as investors focused on a broadly supportive earnings season and improving economic data in Europe rather than rising U.S.-China tensions. The main indexes spent the morning in the red after U.S. President Donald Trump moved to ban U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok, further escalating friction with Beijing.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:34 IST
European shares closed higher on Friday, marking weekly gains as investors focused on a broadly supportive earnings season and improving economic data in Europe rather than rising U.S.-China tensions.

The main indexes spent the morning in the red after U.S. President Donald Trump moved to ban U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok, further escalating friction with Beijing. Amsterdam-listed Prosus, with its biggest investment in Tencent, fell 4.0%.

Markets, however, stabilised later, boosted by telecoms , technology and healthcare stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index, up 0.3%, closed out with weekly gains of 2%. German stocks rose 0.7%, while London's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 were flat, but all logged weekly rises.

Data showed U.S. jobs increased by a better-than-expected 1.763 million in July, although the pace of recovery slowed amid a resurgence in new coronavirus infections, pressuring the White House and Congress to agree another aid package. "The jobs numbers were surprisingly good," said Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments. "But we expect a moderation in jobs improvement in the near-term as businesses wait to see what Washington comes up with."

With the bulk of the European earnings season over, investors were relieved that most companies had exceeded analysts' much-lowered forecasts for quarterly profits. Refinitiv data showed about 60% of the STOXX companies that have reported so far beat estimates. Hikma Pharmaceuticals jumped 10.9% after saying it had started manufacturing remdesivir, an approved treatment for COVID-19 from U.S.-based Gilead, and it raised its annual sales outlook for two of its biggest divisions.

Deutsche Telekom, which owns 43% of T-Mobile , rose 2.7% after the U.S. firm added more monthly subscribers than expected in the second quarter and said it surpassed rival AT&T. The broader telecoms index rose 1% to lead sectoral gains, although stocks considered more sensitive to business cycles, including banks, miners and oil and gas companies, handed back some of this week's steady gains.

Standard Life Aberdeen's shares inched higher after the asset manager said it would pay a dividend even as its profit dropped 30%.

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Latest News

734 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

As many as 734 new cases of COVID-19, 719 recovered cases, and 16 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. According to the official data, the coronavirus count of the state rose to 37,2...

Kozhikode plane accident: MEA says its 24X7 helplines are open

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it was deeply saddened by the Air India Express aircraft accident in Kozhikode and its 24X7 helplines were open for those affected by the incident. Sixteen people were killed and several other...

Speed up COVID-19 tests: Jharkhand HC to govt

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday asked the state government to speed up COVID-19 tests.Taking suo motu cognizance, the bench of Chief JusticeRavi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan asked the government to speed up testing in such districts ...

State police reported 11 deaths. Air India, AAI relief teams being dispatched from Delhi, Mumbai: Aviation Min on Kozhikode plane accident.

State police reported 11 deaths. Air India, AAI relief teams being dispatched from Delhi, Mumbai Aviation Min on Kozhikode plane accident....
