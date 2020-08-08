Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind-Ra affirms IDFC First Bank's debt instruments at AA-plus with negative outlook

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed private sector lender IDFC First Bank's debt instruments ratings at AA-plus with a negative outlook.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-08-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 11:17 IST
Ind-Ra affirms IDFC First Bank's debt instruments at AA-plus with negative outlook
The banks' ability to manage its asset quality better than the peers remains monitorable. Image Credit: ANI

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed private sector lender IDFC First Bank's debt instruments ratings at AA-plus with a negative outlook. The negative outlook reflects challenges on the lender's asset quality and resultant increased credit costs due to measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-prescribed moratorium coupled with a weak operating performance and moderately diversified liability profile compared to peers.

The ratings, however, factor in the bank's strengthening franchise with an increasing proportion of granular loans offering strong pricing power, adequate capital buffers and experienced management, said Ind-Ra. The retail book of IDFC First accounted for 54 per cent of the total funded exposure in Q1 FY21. The bank intends to continue focusing on expanding its retail loan portfolio, thereby reducing concentration risk, improving yields and resultantly strengthening margins which will offset some of the impact of higher funding cost.

Retailisation of the loan book has led to an improvement in the net interest margin for IDFC First to 4.53 per cent in Q1 FY21. However, Ind-Ra said the retail portfolio (where 40.7 per cent loans remain unsecured in nature) may witness heightened credit cost in the prevailing challenging economic scenario. Thus, the banks' ability to manage its asset quality better than the peers remains monitorable. As at June-end, the bank reported about 28 per cent of its loan portfolio under the RBI-prescribed moratorium which is higher than its peers.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott India Q1 net profit jumps 54 pc to Rs 180.35 crore

New Delhi, Aug 8 PTI&#160;Drug firm Abbott India has reported a 54.22 per cent&#160;rise in its net profit to Rs 180.35 crore for the quarter to June 2020It had posted a net profit of Rs 116.94 crore for the corresponding period of the prev...

Will hold consultations with senior civil aviation officials, professionals: Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after reaching Kozhikode.

Will hold consultations with senior civil aviation officials, professionals Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after reaching Kozhikode....

BACKSTORY-Covering the Beirut blast, bruised and bloodied

Imagine what its like to be flung to the floor by a gigantic explosion, dodge a falling wardrobe in your home, be cut in the forehead by flying glass - and then brush off the blood and start filming the news.Reuters senior television produc...

COVID-19 may have longer incubation period of eight days, scientists say

The incubation period of COVID-19, which is the time after which those infected with the novel coronavirus start showing the first symptoms, could be as much as eight days -- longer than previous estimates of four to five days -- says a new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020