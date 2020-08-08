Left Menu
Abbott India Q1 net profit jumps 54 pc to Rs 180.35 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 12:47 IST
Abbott India Q1 net profit jumps 54 pc to Rs 180.35 crore
New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Drug firm Abbott India has reported a 54.22 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 180.35 crore for the quarter to June 2020

It had posted a net profit of Rs 116.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a late night BSE filing on Friday

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,064.27 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 998.89 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

