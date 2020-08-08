ITI, Ilantus Technologies sign MoU to address cyber threats

Karnataka-run ITI Limited on Saturday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ilantus Technologies to deliver identity and access management (IAM) solution to government agencies, defence and public sector undertakings to address concerns of cyber threats in the country. Under the MoU, ITI and Ilantus would address the challenges of today's fragmented identity landscape through IAM, which is the only solution in the world with all features in one single product, said a press release.

ITI would harness Ilantuss 20 years of global experience in the IAM segment and jointly market the solution to government organisations, the release said. "With our market reach and resources combined with Ilantuss product vision, we are certain this will open up several new avenues," ITI CMD R M Agarwal said.

With captive tier-3 data centre in Bengaluru, ITI said it is in a unique position to offer fully secure, India-based hosting for software as a service (SaaS) and managed services across the country, the release said. Citing a report, ITI said the consumer identity and access management market is projected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.3 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1 per cent.

ITI said the IAM solution helps enterprises determine and control access to the network, system and application by end-users. Under the current scenario of threats to cyberspace, the need for IAM has increased manifold in the country, the release said.

The tie-up is also an effort to deliver world-class Make-in-India IAM solution.