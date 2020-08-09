Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mortal remains of Captain Sathe reach Mumbai;funeral on Aug 11

The mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe, who was pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala, were brought here in a flight on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, family members of late Sathe based in Nagpur have asked the media to respect their privacy in this hour of grief. Captain Sathe's father Brigadier Vasant Sathe (retired) and his wife live in Nagpur.

PTI | Mumbainagpur | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:30 IST
Mortal remains of Captain Sathe reach Mumbai;funeral on Aug 11

The mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe, who was pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala, were brought here in a flight on Sunday afternoon. The funeral of Sathe (58), who was a resident of suburban Chandivali in Mumbai, will take place on Tuesday, a senior Air India official told PTI.

One of two sons of the Sathes will reach India from the USA on Monday night, he said. The mortal remains were kept at the Air India facility near the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport here for some time before being taken to Bhabha hospital this afternoon.

Sathe's wife Sushma and one of their sons accompanied the body. Pilots, crew of Air India and ground staff paid tributes to the late captain at the airport.

The flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway on Friday night while landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including both pilots. Meanwhile, family members of late Sathe based in Nagpur have asked the media to respect their privacy in this hour of grief.

Captain Sathe's father Brigadier Vasant Sathe (retired) and his wife live in Nagpur. A close relative on Sunday said the entire Sathe family stands together in this hour of grief.

"In the present situation, we are not interested in replying to any queries. Accordingly, do not force us to respond," reads a message sent by a family member when asked about the schedule of funeral..

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Spectacles believed to be worn by Gandhi emerge at UK auction

A pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi and presented as a gift in the 1900s have emerged on the UK auction circuit, estimated to fetch between 10,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds. East Bristol Auctions in ...

Asia-Pacific may see $31.4-54.3 bn remittance losses due to COVID-19: ADB

Asia Pacific, which accounts for a third of the global migrant workforce, is likely to face remittance losses of USD 31.4-54.3 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Asian Development Bank ADB said in a report. The governments need to...

Maoist hideout busted, cartridges seized after gunfight in Odisha

Security forces busted a camp of the CPI Maoist and seized a large number of cartridges after an exchange of fire with cadres of the banned outfit in Odishas Bargarh district, police said on Sunday. The gun-battle took place in Gandhamardan...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Sunday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan violated the ceasefire at ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020