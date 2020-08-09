FSSAI's 'Eat Right India' movement wins 'Food System Vision Prize'

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday said it has been awarded the 'Food System Vision Prize' for its 'Eat Right India' movement's vision, along with nine other finalists. "Announced by The Rockefeller Foundation, SecondMuse and OpenIDEO, the prize is for organizations across the globe that have developed an inspiring vision of the regenerative and nourishing food system that they aspire to create by the year 2050," FSSAI said in a statement.

The 'Eat Right India' movement is a collective effort of all stakeholders in the food environment. It includes regulatory actions as well initiatives targeted to food businesses and consumers, it added. Eat Right India's vision for 2050 aims to create a culture of safe, healthy and sustainable food for all and to address its numerous public health, economic and environmental challenges.

Strong networks and innovative tools have been put in place, so that the Eat Right initiatives can be replicated at scale across the length and breadth of the country by states. To further bring synergies and collaboration in the area of food safety and nutrition, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between FSSAI and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) for seeking collaborative research and information dissemination in this space, FSSAI said.