Left Menu
Development News Edition

LIC to launch revival campaign for lapsed policies

It has decided to launch a special revival campaign from August 10 till October 9 for its customers to revive their individual lapsed LIC policies. "In view of the prevailing circumstances, no concessions are being offered in medical requirements and the same are limited to late fee only; under plans other than term assurance and other high risk plans," LIC said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 22:25 IST
LIC to launch revival campaign for lapsed policies
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

To encourage continuation of risk cover in this difficult period, insurance behemoth LIC on Sunday said it will provide an opportunity for its policyholders to revive their lapsed policies. It has decided to launch a special revival campaign from August 10 till October 9 for its customers to revive their individual lapsed LIC policies.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, no concessions are being offered in medical requirements and the same are limited to late fee only; under plans other than term assurance and other high risk plans," LIC said in a statement. Under this Special Revival Campaign, it said, policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within five years from date of the first unpaid premium subject to certain terms and conditions.

The policyholders will get 20 per cent late fee concession for revival while 25 per cent concession between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, it said. Policies which are in lapsed condition during the premium paying term and not completed policy term as on the date of revival are eligible to be revived in this campaign, it said.

The campaign will benefit those policy holders who were not able to pay premiums due to unavoidable circumstances and their policy lapsed. It always makes better sense to revive an old policy to restore insurance cover and LIC values its policyholders and their desire to continue their life insurance cover, LIC said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • LIC

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Donors pledge 253 mln euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast

An emergency donor conference on Sunday for blast-stricken Lebanon raised pledges worth nearly 253 million euros 298 million for immediate humanitarian relief, the French presidency said.Those commitments would not be conditional on politic...

Telangana Govt handling COVID-19 cases recklessly: Congress

The Telangana Government is handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state recklessly, due to which cases are increasing, states Congress Legislative Party CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged on Sunday. He observed that not only Quarantine ce...

J-K LG condoles death of COVID warrior, Dr Mohd Ashraf Mir

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday condoled the demise of Covid-19 positive Doctor and Medical Officer, Health Department, Mohammad Ashraf Mir. Sinha expressed deep shock over the demise of Dr Mir who lost the ba...

With 1,300 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count reaches 1,45,427

With 1,300 new positive cases being reported, Delhis COVID-19 count reached 1,45,427 on Sunday, according to the health bulletin issued by the government. The count includes 10,729 active cases, while 1,30,587 patients have been cured and d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020