Combination of skilling, AI deployment helping businesses succeed: Microsoft research

Microsoft India on Monday released new research revealing that organizations that combine the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) with skilling initiatives are generating most value from AI. Topline findings of the research underscore that mature AI firms are more confident about the return on AI and skills, a company statement said.

Microsoft recently conducted a global survey with approximately 12,000 people working with enterprise companies (more than 250 employees). The research surveyed employees and leaders within large enterprises across industry verticals in India, and 19 other countries, to look at the skills needed to thrive as AI becomes increasingly adopted by businesses, as well as the key learnings from early AI adopters.

Over 93 percent of senior executives surveyed from these companies were sure their business was gaining value from AI. The research further highlights that employees from mature AI companies are eager to deepen their AI skills and reinvest freed up time to add value for the organization.

Both the senior executives and employees surveyed found a direct link between having the skills needed to thrive in an AI world and the value organizations gain from their AI implementations. The research further reveals that employees are keen to acquire AI relevant skills that are growing in importance and are of value to them personally and to the business.

In fact, organization leaders surveyed predicted that half of all employees will be equipped with AI skills in the next 6-10 years, which is nearly one-and-a-half times more than the present estimations. Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India, said, "AI is at the heart of digital transformation - which has accelerated at an extraordinary pace - and will continue to play a critical role in helping businesses be more agile, resilient and competitive during this time. However, the path of unlocking the full potential of AI lies in combining its deployment with skilling initiatives that focus on both tech and soft skills." In India, 100 percent of the AI-leading companies say they are actively building the skills of their workers or have plans to do so. Over 93 percent of employees at these firms have already been part of re-skilling programs, according to the survey.

The employees benefitting from these programs are actively providing strategic benefits to their companies through innovating, solving, and collaborating. Notably, 98 percent of the employees surveyed among all the AI companies were highly motivated for reskilling, it said. The combination of skilling and AI deployment is helping businesses succeed. Ninety-four percent of senior executives from AI-leading businesses acknowledged that they are already seeing value from AI deployment. In fact, Indian AI Intermediate companies are also not too far behind in this aspect - with 87 percent sharing the same view, it was stated.

Notably, at the time the survey was conducted, 98 percent of AI-leading firms in India were increasing skills investments. These companies were looking for ways to expand their employees' digital capabilities to unlock new avenues for growth. Ninety-three percent of them were actively hiring skilled workers or had plans, to complement their internal skilling programs.

"It is also interesting to note that more 97 percent business leaders in India are willing to provide financial rewards in some form, fast track promotion, or a combination of both in order to promote job satisfaction and a higher level of AI-relevant skills among employees," the statement added. Interestingly, the overall number of Indian employees interested in skilling (85 percent) is more than double of that of employees across all surveyed markets (38 percent), it said.