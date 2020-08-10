Greenman Viral Desai's "Tree Ganesha" movement receives support from across the World

Left Menu
Popularly known as the Greenman, Viral Desai, an environmentalist and a successful businessman from Surat has started the 'Tree Ganesha, Each One Plant One' movement a few days ago.

Tree Ganesha movement. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 10 (ANI/News Wire India): Popularly known as the Greenman, Viral Desai, an environmentalist and a successful businessman from Surat has started the 'Tree Ganesha, Each One Plant One' movement a few days ago. Through this big movement he has sincerely appealed to Indians in the country and all over the world to plant trees during the Ganesh Utsav celebrations.

It is worth mentioning that Viral Desai has been celebrating Ganesh Utsav with a special theme of 'Tree Ganesha' for the last several years. During which he establishes and worships the pious Ganesha in a tree. Further they conduct several environmental awareness activities during the ten days of Ganeshotsav. But this year, as part of the precautionary measures against the Corona epidemic, they are celebrating 'Tree Ganesha' differently. This is to avoid large gathering of people at one place. They have appealed to Indians in India and those living outside the country to plant only one tree near their home or other place during the Indian Ganesha festival.

Even if we plant one tree per family, imagine the powerful impact it will have on the environment. This way we Indians can prove to the world how we care for Mother Nature. Through his Hearts at Work Foundation, Viral Desai has started the 'Tree Ganesha, Each One Plant One' movement. Indians living in Australia, America and Europe have shown immense interest and have pledged to join this movement in large numbers.

Surprisingly, some youngsters from the Bohra community have also shown a positive response to the appeal made by Viral Desai and enthusiastically participated in this movement. He further says, we welcome everyone with open arms to join this global movement of tree plantation during Ganesh Utsav. So what are you waiting for? Come and join us to plant a tree and build a better future. Let's all contribute to Mother Nature and make our country proud.

This story is provided by News Wire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/News Wire India)

