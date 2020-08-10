Honeywell starts production of N95 face masks at Pune plant

Left Menu
Technology firm Honeywell on Monday said it has started production of up to 2 million N95 face masks monthly at its Fulgaon manufacturing facility in Pune. The company has recruited and trained approximately 40 new workers to run the production line, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Technology firm Honeywell on Monday said it has started production of up to 2 million N95 face masks monthly at its Fulgaon manufacturing facility in Pune. The masks will be supplied to frontline healthcare workers, emergency responders and government organisations as part of the efforts to combat COVID-19 in India, Honeywell said in a statement.

"As a global leader in manufacturing superior quality personal protective equipment, Honeywell is proud to manufacture superior quality face masks to protect frontline healthcare workers in their fight against the global pandemic," Honeywell India President Akshay Bellare said. The company has recruited and trained approximately 40 new workers to run the production line, the statement said. "Honeywell's initiative to commence production of N95 respirators at its Pune facility is a major step towards supporting the country in this fight against COVID-19," NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

Honeywell is a global manufacturer of leading personal protective equipment (PPE) and intelligent safety solutions..

