Swiggy launches quick grocery delivery service in Gurugram

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it has launched a quick delivery service, Instamart, in Gurugram to deliver groceries within 45 minutes. "Swiggy Instamart will be available in Gurugram from today onwards and can be accessed through the 'Instamart' tile within the Swiggy app," the company said in a statement.

The platform is currently testing 'Swiggy Instamart 'to see how it augments the consumer promise of enabling unparalleled convenience by making grocery delivery more instant and delightful, it added. Swiggy has launched this service partnering with virtual stores, and the delivery is enabled by Swiggy's large last mile delivery fleet. More than 2,500 items will be available in the category.

"Through Instamart, we want to introduce the convenience grocery category in India," it said. With the fastest deliveries in the segment (30 – 45 minutes), day and night serviceability (7 am - 12 midnight), a wide assortment across categories such as instant meals, snacks, ice creams, beverages, fruits & vegetables, Instamart will address the unmet grocery needs of the time-pressed, convenience-seeking urban consumer, Swiggy said.

The service will be available in Bengaluru in the next few days, it added..