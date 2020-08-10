AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 net profit declines 13 pc at Rs 18.63 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 13.38 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 18.63 crore for the quarter ended June. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.51 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 193.57 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 204.56 crore for the same period year ago, it added. The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21, the filing said.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India were trading at Rs 3,381.65 per scrip on BSE, up 1.50 per cent over previous close..