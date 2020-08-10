Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prof David Simchi-Levi at NITIE Webinar - Government should prioritize critical supply chains to apply stress-test

On this background, National Institute of Industrial Engineering organized a webinar on "Supply Chain Resilience and Need for Stress-Tests" by Professor David Simchi-Levi, a globally acclaimed scientist on Supply Chain Management and Logistics.

PTI | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:30 IST
Prof David Simchi-Levi at NITIE Webinar - Government should prioritize critical supply chains to apply stress-test
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID 19 has caused an unprecedented havoc in the world and disrupted lives, livelihood, business, enterprise, and economy. Supply chain disruption and inadequate response from the industry have been the causes of concern across the globe. On this background, National Institute of Industrial Engineering organized a webinar on "Supply Chain Resilience and Need for Stress-Tests" by Professor David Simchi-Levi, a globally acclaimed scientist on Supply Chain Management and Logistics. Professor Simchi-Levi, Professor of Engineering Systems at MIT and Head of the MIT Data Science Lab, is also Fellow of INFORMS and Editor-in-Chief of Management Science and Journal of Operations Research. Professor Simchi-Levi discussed the need for the stress-test in the supply chain to measure its resiliency in his hour-long speech. He also explained the risk exposure model and strategies for balancing efficiency and resiliency in supply chains. On the backdrop of the pandemic, Professor Simchi-Levi had accurately predicted the forthcoming disruption in global supply chains as early as February 2020, using his newly developed risk exposure model. In the past decade, supply chain risks have increased significantly due to strategies like consolidation, outsourcing, offshoring, and lean implementation, and these strategies need rethinking due to pandemic disruption.

Professor Simchi-Levi presented four concepts to measure resiliency in the supply chain – (i) time to recover (TTR), (ii) performance impact, (iii) risk exposure, and (iv) time to survive (TTS). Based on modeling and analysis of supply chains of North American companies, Professor Simchi-Levi shared several insights such as – (i) the risky companies are not the strategic suppliers in most of the cases, (ii) risky suppliers are not necessarily in Asia, (iii) managers need to understand the relationship between TTR and TTS for their suppliers, (iv) the importance of focusing on hidden risk to increase resiliency. Balancing efficiency and resiliency requires managing trade-offs. Professor Simchi-Levi explained how the trade-off curve could be shifted favorably by restructuring the supply chain and changing supply contracts to include the stress-test. He also noted the relevance of the Prime Minister's slogan "vocal about local" and stressed that an outright reshoring to the US could not be a solution to all supply chain issues.

Finally, Professor Simchi-Levi expressed the need for the Government to prioritize critical supply chains like food, healthcare, life sciences and urged industry and policymakers to work closely with academia to apply stress-tests to improve resiliency.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

"Is this India or Hindia," asks Stalin on CISF official's remarks to Kanimozhi on Hindi

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday took umbrage over the incident in which his sister and party MP Kanimozhi was asked by a CISF official if she was an Indian as she could not speak Hindi, asking if knowing that language was the yardstick of...

2 held in Odisha for coronavirus related rumour-mongering

Two persons, including one who has recently recovered from COVID-19, were arrested on Monday for allegedly spreading rumours about the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Odisha, police said. Police swung into action after the authori...

EU urges respect for human rights and press freedom in Hong Kong

The European Union urged respect for human rights and freedom of expression in Hong Kong on Monday, after the arrest of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The recent arrests of Jimmy Lai, members of his family and other individuals, and ...

Hyderabad: Gym fraternity welcomes government's decision to reopen establishments

After more than four months of complete lockdown due to COVID-19, the Telangana government has allowed the gyms to reopen on August 5, and the decision brought a sigh of relief for gym owners and fitness freaks in the city. Talking to ANI, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020